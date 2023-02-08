Newport News police find woman found dead during welfare check, launch homicide investigation

Police in Newport News are investigating after a woman was killed in the Huntington neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Newsome Drive, just behind Newsome Park Elementary School, for a welfare check Tuesday just after 5 p.m. Upon arrival — less than two minutes later, according to a news release from police — officers found a woman dead at her apartment.

Detectives are canvassing the area, and forensics is processing the scene, according to police. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at www.P3Tips.com or on the P3Tips app.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com