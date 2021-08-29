Newport News shooting leaves woman dead

A woman died after she was shot early Sunday morning in Newport News.

Police were called to the shooting at 2:23 a.m. at 13217 Aqueduct Drive, off of Colony Road.

The police department said in a news release that when officers arrivedthey found a 26-year-old woman with injuries considered life-threatening.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died, according to the news release.

Police did not release the circumstances of the shooting and said there was no suspect information.

Anyone with information that will help with the investigation is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3tips.com.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com