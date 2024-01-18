Newport school leaders celebrate as final steel beam is placed on new Rogers building

Bundled in coats and mittens to stave off the frigid winter air, a group of school leaders, staff, parents and construction workers watched as the final steel beam for the new Rogers High School building was set in place on Thursday, marking a major milestone for a project that has hit more than a few barriers along the way.

“This generational build will impact families and students for far longer than we will be around and so I'm so thankful to be a part of this and enjoyed learning all about high schools being built,” Principal Jared Vance said. “I just can’t thank the community and city enough for what they’ve done in supporting us.”

The final beam was signed by several students and staff members at Rogers High School, affixed with a small tree and an American flag, then raised by a crane and set into place on the new building’s steel frame.

Construction workers prepare the final steel beam, signed by students and staff at Rogers High School, to be lifted and set into place.

“It’s a major milestone, putting that last piece of steel in, and we still have issues we’re going to face, but we’re going to face them as a community,” School Committee chair Rebecca Bolan said. “I feel confident that people and the community will come forward to help us get this building finished the way we really want it finished, with our automotive center and the athletic field and cosmetology. Every day is a new day and we keep plugging away at it, but it's really great to come out and see this. It’s an awesome day for Newport.”

The building project was approved by 78% of Newport voters during the 2020 election after a Rhode Island Department of Education report identified the current Rogers High School building as the most in need of repair in the state. Since then, however, the project has struggled to stay within budget thanks to rapid inflation causing construction costs to skyrocket. As a result, some of the features originally desired for the building, such as spaces for the Newport Area Career and Technical Center’s automotive and cosmetology programs were not included in the final project.

Leaders from Newport Public Schools and the School Committee pose in front of the final beam before it is lifted and set into place on the new Rogers High School building.

Even without those spaces, the project came out to be $14.6 million over budget. The School Building Committee, co-chaired by Bolan and School Committee Vice Chair Louisa Boatwright, was able to secure additional funding with help from the Newport City Council and School Committee, which chipped in $6.3 million and $2 million respectively. Combined with money earned from selling the bonds at a premium and the owner’s contingency, the funds for the project still come up short compared to the amount needed.

“We’re working to try to do this as effectively and efficiently as possible and we have had a bunch of challenges with this project, but we’re working through them as we go,” Boatwright said.

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Rogers High School building project marks milestone with beam rising