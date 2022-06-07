Newport Township man pleads no contest to child pornography

Jun. 7—WILKES-BARRE — A Newport Township man is not contesting allegations he downloaded an image of a semi-nude girl.

Neil Minnich, 48, of Sharpe Street, was charged by detectives with the Luzerne County district attorney's office and West Hazleton police in December 2020 after investigating a Cyber tip he used his cellular telephone to download the picture to his photo gallery, according to court records.

Detectives in court records say Minnich downloaded the picture Sept. 20.

When detectives executed a search warrant at his residence, Minnich claimed his Google account was disabled. Minnick admitted to seeing the picture he downloaded but claimed he deleted the photograph from his cellular phone because he knew it was illegal and did not want to picture saved in his device, court records say.

Minnich pleaded no contest to a single count of possession of child pornography while prosecutors withdrew charges of dissemination of a photo or video of child sex acts and criminal use of communication facility.

A no contest plea means a defendant does not admit guilt but accepts prosecutors have enough evidence to secure a conviction.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough accepted the plea agreement and will sentence Minnich on Sept. 7.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Minnich will be required to register his address for 15 years under the state's Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.