Newport Township man sentenced for child pornography

Oct. 21—WILKES-BARRE — A Newport Township man who did not contest allegations he downloaded an image of child sexual abuse materials was sentenced to state prison Friday.

Neil Minnich, 48, of Sharpe Street, was charged by detectives with the Luzerne County district attorney's office and West Hazleton police in December 2020 after investigating a Cyber tip alleging he used his cellular phone to download a picture of a girl to his photo gallery, according to court records.

When detectives executed a search warrant at his residence, Minnich claimed his Google account was disabled. Minnich admitted to seeing the picture he downloaded but claimed he deleted the photograph from his cellular phone because he knew it was illegal and did not want the picture saved on his device, court records say.

Minnich pled no contest to a single count of possession of child pornography, meaning he did not admit guilt but accepted that prosecutors had enough evidence to secure a conviction.

At his sentencing hearing before Luzerne County Judge Michael T. Vough, Minnich said it was only a single picture that he was not aware was downloaded to his cloud storage.

His attorney, Ellen Mary Granahan of Scranton, requested an alternative sentence referring to probation or house arrest.

Assistant District Attorney Brian Coleman said standard sentencing guidelines called for a sentence of two-to-four years in state prison, which Vough imposed.

Minnich is required to register his address as a sex offender for 15 years under the state's Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.