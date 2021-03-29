Newport Twp. standoff suspect held without bail

Mar. 29—A Plymouth Twp. man charged with holding his mother hostage during a standoff with police in Newport Twp. on Saturday is jailed without bail, according to court records.

Robert R. Bond Jr., 31, was arraigned Sunday morning on felony charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

Magisterial District Judge Michael Dotzel ordered Bond to be held without bail in Luzerne County Correctional Facility, on the grounds that Bond poses a danger to society. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 7.

Bond surrendered to police at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday after an eight-hour standoff at a home on Vandermark Road in the Wanamie section of Newport Twp.

During the standoff, Bond held a gun to his mother's head, threatened to shoot himself and said if anyone entered the home "everyone would die," according to an affidavit filed by state police at Wilkes-Barre.

Bond's mother was released unharmed about 45 minutes before Bond surrendered.

