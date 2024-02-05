Newport voters may be asked to approve a $98.5 million bond. A look at what it would fund.

The Newport City Council is considering putting a $98.5 million bond resolution on the ballot this November to help fund several expensive construction and infrastructure projects needed throughout the city.

At a workshop on Wednesday, acting City Manager Laura Sitrin gave a presentation on infrastructure and construction projects city administration believes should be funded and worked on over the next five years as a part of the city’s Capital Improvement Plan. However, the amount of work the city needs to do is outpacing the city’s ability to fund it.

The CIP is usually funded through a variety of funding sources, including a transfer from the city’s General Fund, which is paid for through municipal taxes. This year, the amount of money Sitrin projected needed to be pulled from the city’s General Fund is $8.8 million, nearly double the amount from the previous year.

Not included in that figure is a list of eight projects the city is hoping to fund through a $98.5 million bond resolution. Although the $98.5 million figure is a rough estimate of the total amount of funding needed to complete the projects, Sitrin said it would not obligate the city to issue the entire amount at once, and instead, the city would issue the bonds as the money is needed.

Sitrin also went over several projects with large price tags that were not to be considered as a part of the bond. These include a feasibility study on the construction of a combined Public Safety facility for the Police and Fire Departments, reconstruction of the Elm Street Pier, demolishing the Van Zandt bridge, daylighting the Elizabeth Brook and several improvements to Bellevue Avenue.

Here's a look at the projects they’re considering funding as a part of the bond.

Repairing (or demolishing) the Maher Center – $5 million

The former James L. Maher Center on Hillside Avenue is a city-owned property that has sat vacant for several years and would need to be fully renovated if the city wants to use it again. Sitrin said there is potential to put the school superintendent’s office and canvassing offices in the building, as well as using the building for early voting.

Sitrin requested the City Council approve a $100,000 feasibility study to determine what all is needed on the property.

Demolishing the buildings on Easton’s Beach and starting Beach Nourishment – $12 million

Walkers pass the snack bar building along the boardwalk at Easton's Beach in Newport.

The city has been planning to demolish the Carousel building and Snack Bar building on Easton’s Beach for several years now. The $12 million figure does not include the demolition of the rotunda or the cabanas, but it also doesn’t include the construction of new facilities, which would add an estimated $25 million. Sitrin said the city is exploring long-term sustainable options for adding facilities back to the beaches.

Relocating the City Yard and Utilities Offices – $47 million

Even before the Pell Bridge Ramp Realignment project began, the Public Services and Utilities departments had been cramped into trailers and struggling with the size of the City Yard, and now, a portion of the yard’s property has been taken by the state for the new road. The city would need to scout for a location for the new City Yard, however, Sitrin said they have been in discussions with the Navy regarding possible land the city could use.

Removing the Rogers High School soil stockpile and remediating Harrison Avenue Landfill – $10 million

A large dirt pile has formed as people are warned to stay off the old track and field area at Rogers High School.

The soil stockpiled from the new Rogers High School building project was originally planned to be used as fill for the project, but city administration recently learned the soil is too silty for that purpose.

Replacing Harbor Master Building – $5 million

The Harbormaster building at Perotti Park needs repair. The city is suggesting replacing the building and adding two floors of public restrooms.

Matching for King Park Seawall Grant – $2.5 million

King Park was flooded Friday morning as a storm bringing rain and wind came around high tide.

The city received $2.4 million from Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank to repair the seawall and make other improvements near King Park to prevent further flooding in the area. Sitrin said there was a matching component to the grant.

Also funded through the bond would be $5 million to match funds for Cliff Walk repairs and $12 million to replace the Perrotti Park Bulkhead.

