How Newport Wafer Fab became a flashpoint in Britain’s showdown with China

Newport Wafer Fab - Crown Copyright

It took three business ministers and nearly six months of wrangling.

But on Wednesday night, the Government finally concluded its National Security Review for Britain’s biggest chip factory.

Grant Shapps, the business secretary, said he would block the sale of Newport Wafer Fab to Chinese-owned Nexperia on national security grounds.

Shapps claimed there was a risk relating to “technology and know-how that could result from a potential reintroduction of compound semiconductor activities at the Newport site, and the potential for those activities to undermine UK capabilities”.

The long-awaited decision came more than a year after Nexperia announced it was buying the chipmaker after it fell into financial trouble.

At the time, the £63m deal was waved through by former Business Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng. But the prospect of China owning a leading UK industrial asset, combined with a global chip shortage, quickly sparked a political outcry.

“The Government is yet to explain why we are turning a blind eye to Britain's largest semiconductor foundry falling into the hands of an entity from a country that has a track record of using technology to create geopolitical leverage,” security minister Tom Tugendhat said at the time.

Newport is the biggest microchip facility by volume in the UK and one of just three capable of supporting production of power electronics chips used in electric cars. Before its takeover by Nexperia, it had also secured work to build more experimental technology, using cutting edge materials such as gallium nitride for advanced “compound semiconductor” chips.

Newport - Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Kwarteng was overruled by Boris Johnson soon after the sale. The Prime Minister at the time said he had ordered an investigation by Sir Stephen Lovegrove, the national security adviser.

The main objection centred on fears the deal would hand a vital part of Britain’s technology infrastructure to a Chinese-owned buyer which could be forced to bend to the whims of the country’s Communist regime. However, the review found there were insufficient grounds to block the takeover.

The conclusion of the latest review requires Nexperia to sell at least 86pc of the Wales-based chip fabricator – a move Shapps said was “necessary and proportionate to mitigate the risk to national security”.

“We are in a race for technological advantage,” says Chris Cash, director at the China Research Group. “This decision shows the international community that we are serious about using our new powers under the National Security and Investment Act to block strategic takeovers by an authoritarian state and equip ourselves properly to succeed in this struggle.”

The decision, one of the most significant interventions by the Government on Chinese-linked investments, exposes the growing rift between the West and Beijing. It also shows how the UK is taking a more muscular approach to protecting critical infrastructure from foreign interference.

“I’m sure many will be relieved that we aren’t handing over critical security infrastructure to a company with well-documented links to the Chinese state,” says Alicia Kearns MP, chair of the China Research Group and the Foreign Affairs Committee.

It came just hours after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was due to have bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Indonesia.

The meeting was called off when Western allies staged a hurried conclave in Bali, in response to a Russian missile attack on Ukraine that embroiled Nato member Poland.

“Rishi was supposed to be meeting Xi. Did they want to send something out as a message to the China Research Group?”, says a source.

Rishi Sunak - Mast Irham/Shutterstock

However, the order is unlikely to be the last word in the Nexperia debate.

The company, which is owned by China's smartphone behemoth Wingtech, has said it will appeal the move, which could ultimately mean a drawn-out judicial review. A source says Nexperia plans to pursue “all possible options”.

Toni Versluijs, its UK country manager, says: “We are genuinely shocked. The decision is wrong, and we will appeal to overturn this divestment order to protect the over 500 jobs at Newport.”

Wingtech is partly owned by Chinese state-backed funds. However, Nexperia has repeatedly argued it does not represent a security risk or that it could become involved in the transfer of technology to China. It had largely bought the plant to boost its own chip-making capacity and has operated in Britain for decades.

Nexperia claims it had offered remedies to the Government, promising not to conduct potentially sensitive work and offering the ministers “direct control and participation in the management of Newport”.

Some of the 500 staff at Newport are sympathetic to Nexperia. Its previous management, under former boss Drew Nelson, ended with the plant close to bankruptcy. Nexperia’s ownership provided job security, investment and pay increases, they say.

Their future is now uncertain. If Nexperia is forced to sell its majority stake in Newport, there are a few possible bidders for the factory.

Nexperia - Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

One is its former boss. Nelson, a 67-year-old executive who bought Newport from its original owners through his vehicle Neptune 6, holds “pre-emption” rights over a future sale. This means he has first right of refusal over a future deal and could gazump other bidders. He is understood to have funding prepared for a potential bid.

Another investor could be Ron Black, the former chief executive of Imagination Technologies. Black, an American chip industry veteran, has around £300m of funding earmarked for a Newport takeover.

However, industry insiders warn that the growing uncertainty over the future of the plant has already scared off potentially important clients.

There are now calls for the Government to step up and provide investment into the sector. A Welsh Government spokesman said ministers “clearly view the compound semiconductor sector in Wales as a strategic national asset” and called on the Government “to invest in the sector to safeguard its future”.

But the saga over Newport Wafer Fab has done little to inspire confidence in the Government’s plan for the semiconductor industry. A report due from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport into the sector is still not published.

Simon Thomas, chief executive of graphene-based semiconductor company Paragraf, says: “British companies cannot afford to lose competitive advantage, which is the unintended result of these drawn-out investigations and absence of direction that causes customers and shareholders to become frustrated.”

With an appeal and a possible legal battle on the horizon, that frustration and uncertainty over Britain’s biggest chip factory is set to drag on.