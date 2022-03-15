Newport woman gets five-year prison sentence in child pornography case

PROVIDENCE — A Newport woman who solicited and received a video depicting the sexual exploitation of a toddler and an image depicting the sexual exploitation of prepubescent minors was sentenced to five years in federal prison.

Karissa A. Cave, 25, pleaded guilty on Feb. 26, 2020, to receipt of child pornography. United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha announced the sentence for Cave on Tuesday.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, at the time of her guilty plea, Kave admitted to the court that, in December 2016, while communicating on Facebook messenger with a person known to her, she requested that the person send her a video she knew the person possessed.

The video depicted an adult engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a female toddler. After receiving the video, she asked, “Is there anymore?” In return, the person sent her an image of prepubescent girls and boys engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The government’s evidence showed that after receiving the video, Cave and the person who sent it to her engaged in graphic sexual chats about the video and the depicted toddler.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Chief Judge John J. McConnell, Jr., sentenced Cave to 60 months in federal prison to be followed by eight years of federal supervised release.

