Newportville Road closes in Bensalem, Bristol Monday near turnpike for bridge work

A section of Newportville Road will close next week starting Monday while the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission works on a bridge carrying Route 276 over Neshaminy Creek.

Drivers taking Newportville Road in Bristol and Bensalem townships will need to detour using Zimmerman Lane and New Falls Road while crews are working from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Friday, Feb. 16, according to a PennDOT news release.

PennDOT will also have crews out for stormwater maintenance closing a lane on Route 332 (Richboro Road), between West Hanover Street and Rocky Way, in Newtown and Northampton townships on the same weeklong schedule as the turnpike bridge work.

A driver turns around at a flooded portion of Newportville Road on Jan. 10, 2024, after severe flooding. Starting Monday, Newportville Road will close between Zimmerman lane and New Falls Road for bridge work.

Those projects join just a handful of other ongoing road closures around Bucks County continuing through at least late March.

Here's a breakdown of all the traffic work you need to know this week in Bucks County. All projects should be considered weather-dependant and occuring between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday unless otherwise noted.

What road projects start this week in Bucks County?

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission closes a section of Newportville Road, between Zimmerman Lane and New Falls Road, in Bristol and Bensalem townships for bridge work starting Monday.

Lane closure is scheduled on Route 332 (Richboro Road), between West Hanover Street and Rock Way, in Newtown and Northampton townships.

What road projects are continuing this week in Bucks County?

New Britain Road is cut down to a single lane between Easton Road and Rolling Hill Boulevard beginning Feb. 1 and continuing through the summer. A 24/7 detour using Lower State Road, U.S. 202 and Easton Road will be in effect until work ends this summer.

A weekday lane closure on Creek Road, between Quarry Road and Deep Run Road, in Bedminster, for PECO utility work that started last Monday, continues until March 29.

PECO utility work also closes a lane on Route 413 (Durham Road) between Dark Hollow Road and Stump Road in Bedminster and Plumstead townships; on Route 611 (Easton Road) between Quarry and Spruce Hill roads and on Creek Road between Quarry and Wismer roads in Bedminster; and on Wismer Road between Stump and Point Pleasant roads, in Plumstead, until April 1.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Turnpike work closes Newportville Road next week in Bensalem, Bristol