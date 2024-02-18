Newportville Road closure in Bristol, Bensalem drags into this week

Chris Ullery, Bucks County Courier Times
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's closure of a section Newportville Road in Bensalem and Bristol townships that started last week will continue throughout this week.

The commission is working on a bridge that carries Route 276 over Neshaminy Creek, closing Newportville Road between Zimmerman Lane and New Falls Road — which are also the roads being used to detour traffic.

A big puddle greets traffic at the intersection of E. Cleveland and S. Pennsylvania avenues in Morrisville on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. Daniella Heminghaus | Bucks County Courier Times
Stormwater improvements will also bring lane closures in Warminster and Hatboro, Montgomery County, next week as well.

Here's a breakdown of the traffic news you need this week. All projects are weather dependent and scheduled Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

What road projects start this week in Bucks County?

  • Stormwater improvements close a lane of Jacksonville Road, between Route 132 (Street Road) and Steamboat Drive, in Warminster. A similar project will also close a lane on County Line Road, between Jacksonville Road and Madison Avenue, in Hatboro and Warminster.

What road projects are continuing this week in Bucks County?

  • The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's closure on a section of Newportville Road, between Zimmerman Lane and New Falls Road, in Bristol and Bensalem townships for bridge work continues through Friday.

  • A lane closure on Route 332 (Richboro Road), between West Hanover Street and Rock Way, in Newtown and Northampton townships continues this week for stormwater work.

  • New Britain Road is cut down to a single lane between Easton Road and Rolling Hill Boulevard beginning Feb. 1 and continuing through the summer. A 24/7 detour using Lower State Road, U.S. 202 and Easton Road will be in effect until work ends this summer.

  • A weekday lane closure on Creek Road, between Quarry Road and Deep Run Road, in Bedminster, for PECO utility work that started last Monday, continues until March 29.

  • PECO utility work also closes a lane on Route 413 (Durham Road) between Dark Hollow Road and Stump Road in Bedminster and Plumstead townships; on Route 611 (Easton Road) between Quarry and Spruce Hill roads and on Creek Road between Quarry and Wismer roads in Bedminster; and on Wismer Road between Stump and Point Pleasant roads, in Plumstead, until April 1.

