Newportville Road closure in Bristol, Bensalem drags into this week

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's closure of a section Newportville Road in Bensalem and Bristol townships that started last week will continue throughout this week.

The commission is working on a bridge that carries Route 276 over Neshaminy Creek, closing Newportville Road between Zimmerman Lane and New Falls Road — which are also the roads being used to detour traffic.

A big puddle greets traffic at the intersection of E. Cleveland and S. Pennsylvania avenues in Morrisville on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

Stormwater improvements will also bring lane closures in Warminster and Hatboro, Montgomery County, next week as well.

Here's a breakdown of the traffic news you need this week. All projects are weather dependent and scheduled Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

What road projects start this week in Bucks County?

Stormwater improvements close a lane of Jacksonville Road, between Route 132 (Street Road) and Steamboat Drive, in Warminster. A similar project will also close a lane on County Line Road, between Jacksonville Road and Madison Avenue, in Hatboro and Warminster.

What road projects are continuing this week in Bucks County?

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's closure on a section of Newportville Road, between Zimmerman Lane and New Falls Road, in Bristol and Bensalem townships for bridge work continues through Friday.

A lane closure on Route 332 (Richboro Road), between West Hanover Street and Rock Way, in Newtown and Northampton townships continues this week for stormwater work.

New Britain Road is cut down to a single lane between Easton Road and Rolling Hill Boulevard beginning Feb. 1 and continuing through the summer. A 24/7 detour using Lower State Road, U.S. 202 and Easton Road will be in effect until work ends this summer.

A weekday lane closure on Creek Road, between Quarry Road and Deep Run Road, in Bedminster, for PECO utility work that started last Monday, continues until March 29.

PECO utility work also closes a lane on Route 413 (Durham Road) between Dark Hollow Road and Stump Road in Bedminster and Plumstead townships; on Route 611 (Easton Road) between Quarry and Spruce Hill roads and on Creek Road between Quarry and Wismer roads in Bedminster; and on Wismer Road between Stump and Point Pleasant roads, in Plumstead, until April 1.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Turnpike Commission bridge work on Newportville Road continues