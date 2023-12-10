Newquay community groups urged to apply for grants

Previously, grants have been awarded to groups like Newquay Orchard, DISC, and Newquay Foodbank

Community groups local to Newquay are being urged to submit applications for grants.

Cornwall Community Foundation (CCF) was established in 2019 as a demonstration of "commitment to investing in the community at large".

The fund supports projects from the area that address immediate crisis relief, mental health and wellbeing provision, such as foodbanks.

The average grant available is £3,000 and the deadline is on Monday.

Previous grants have been awarded to Newquay Orchard, DISC, Newquay Foodbank, Newquay Youth Club and Oasis House.

The foundation was started by the owners of the hotel The Headland, whose guests often contribute to the "Community Fund" by making donations.

Veryan Palmer, hotel director, said they were "deeply rooted" in the local community.

"We are passionate about supporting local grassroots groups and charities who are working to support our community."

Tamas Haydu, CCF chief executive, added it was "heart warming" to see the commitment to "supporting projects that are really making a difference and changing lives in the Newquay area".

