Newquay project means old wetsuits can help children ride waves

A surfing charity is urging people to donate their used wetsuits and help more children to experience the sport.

The Newquay-based Wave Project runs surf therapy sessions for children and young people with mental health issues.

It is collecting pre-loved and damaged wetsuits at household recycling centres in St Erth and Newquay.

The Wave Project will clean and repair the wetsuits and sell them at their shop in Newquay, raising funds for its work.

If successful, the trial will be expanded across Cornwall's recycling centres.

In 2022, The Wave Project supported 2,000 young people across the UK, helping them improve their outlook on life.

It said the scheme would also help reduce the amount of waste that ends up in energy recovery or landfill.

The Wave Project, which is working with recycling firm SUEZ and Cornwall Council, said it is estimated that 380 tonnes of wetsuits are thrown away every year in the UK.

Wave Project founder Joe Taylor, said he was "super excited" by the project which he said would lead to "positive benefits for people and planet".

