Newquay Zoo celebrates birth of vulnerable monkey

The zoo said staff were "delighted by the new arrival"

The birth of a monkey at a zoo in Cornwall has been called a "success" for the vulnerable species.

Newquay Zoo said the white-throated capuchin monkey was born overnight between 6-7 March.

Staff said the monkeys, native to central and south America, were an intelligent species, with a known ability to fashion tools.

They were also classed as vulnerable in the wild due to hunting and habitat loss.

Mother Irazu and her baby were "doing well already", zoo staff said

The zoo said the "newest addition is a great success for the species" and staff were "delighted by the new arrival".

Lead keeper Dave Rich said the infant's mother Irazu was "an experienced mum, and she and baby are doing well already".

He added: "The baby will spend all of its time on mum for the next few months.

"Once it starts exploring on its own, we'll be able to find out its sex and name it."

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.