Newry: Boy arrested after firework explodes in girl's blazer

A boy has been arrested after a lit firework was put into schoolgirl's blazer pocket and exploded, burning a hole in her uniform.

It happened at Newry Bus Station on Wednesday.

Police said the girl was extremely shocked and it was fortunate that she did not suffer "much more serious, potentially life-changing injuries".

The boy, 13, is suspected of having a firework without a licence and setting it off within 15m (49ft) of a road.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Insp Kelly Gibson described the incident as "foolish and reckless".

"Playing with fireworks can have serious or even fatal consequences if they are not used safely," said the officer.

"We are encouraging parents and young people to think about the consequences of their actions and learn the law.

"Police patrols will be out and about to deter anti-social behaviour across this Halloween period, as well as engage with and support local communities.

"If you have any concerns about antisocial behaviour in your community, you can contact us on 101 or 999 in an emergency."