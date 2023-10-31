Newry Food Tour: How the town's businesses are adapting

Louise Phillips has developed a high-end grocers from the family's old market stall

Larry Phillips opened a fruit and veg stall in Newry Market in 1946.

"At that time it was impossible to get a stand in the market, you just had to take what was there ahead of you," he said.

That stall is now a shop with a fourth generation of Phillips currently working there.

Among them is Louise Phillips. She is currently expanding the business's offering to include a high-end grocers.

"So many people have so many allergies, we have a gluten free section and more lactose free sections as well," she says.

"We are trying to showcase local producers. We are trying to get produce that is mainly Northern Ireland-produced but some [southern] Irish produced as well."

The shop is the first stop on a new Newry food and drink walking tour which aims to showcase local outlets and produce.

The tour is set against a backdrop of rising costs for businesses and consumers but highlights how many are adapting and overcoming these challenges.

'Cost of ingredients'

Marie Rice at the Shelbourne says businesses must be flexible

Marie Rice at The Shelbourne Bakery and Restaurant said businesses have to be versatile.

"The main challenge you can imagine is the cost of ingredients - the cost of everything," she said.

"Staff costs. We have 90 staff here. But we keep it tight, we have a great team and we are doing well. Wholesale, restaurant, deli, bakery."

Around the corner at Finegan and Son, Graeme Finegan says business owners must work hard and offer something different.

"You're the binman, you're the dishwasher, you're the barista, you're the floor staff, you're doing rotas and finance," he said.

"But you're also trying to do something different with food, with coffees, with beers, with wines and, hopefully, the customer picks up on it because you can see it the length and breadth of the country.

"When we stop using these places that we like to frequent, they just disappear."

Straight road ahead?

Pat Courtney says times are the "hardest I've seen in 25 years"

Pat Courtney started his career as a butcher. He then opened cafes.

His latest venture is a restaurant. He says the current economic climate is challenging.

"It is the hardest I've seen in 25 years," he said.

However, he's hopeful.

"Every businesses has ups and downs," he said.

"We came out of Covid and thought we were through a bad patch but the energy costs and food costs has left it very difficult for businesses. But there are always ups and downs and if everyone rides the storm for the next 12 months we'll get over it.

"There is always a straight road at the end of a corner," he added.

Pubs and nightclubs are also adapting.

The number of traditional nightclubs has been in steady decline for some years.

Focus on local beer

Kevin O'Neill at the Bank Bar says nightlife has changed

Kevin O'Neill of the Bank Bar said many pubs are now putting greater focus on local beers and spirits.

"Nightclubs have taken a dip," he said.

"Now we only do special occasions like Valentine's, Hallowe'en, Christmas where we know we will get that turnout.

"Things have changed quite drastically over the past five years. We now have a lot of local breweries (and distilleries) producing fine beers, ales, IPAs, gins and whiskies that people like, to have that wee bit of difference from the main brands."

Bars or nightclubs?

Orla Hayes at the Canal Court says there is now greater focus on local produce

Like the Bank, the Canal Court Hotel used to run a weekly nightclub with hundreds of revellers.

Orla Hayes said they, too, have changed focus.

"We are 25 years in business and once upon a time Miller's Nightclub would have been the hub of everything here in Newry City.

"That has changed more to the pub-style of things," she says.

"Younger people prefer to go to bars. In terms of adapting to that, we have certainly, post-Covid, worked more closely with local producers joining together in local clusters to really try and make the destination pop out."

Hospitality is notoriously hard work.

Tours like this highlight that it's also one of the industries that is quickest to adapt to changes in trends and consumer sentiments.