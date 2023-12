The assault occurred in the Trevor Hill area shortly before 00:25 GMT on Wednesday morning

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an assault in Newry on Wednesday morning.

Police attended the scene in Trevor Hill after receiving reports of the attack shortly before 00:25 GMT.

The injured man was reportedly struck on the head during the altercation.

Police said a number of people were believed to have been present and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.