News 13 crew member, 9-year-old dead; others wounded in Orange County shootings

J.D. Gallop, Florida Today

A Spectrum 13 News reporter and photographer covering a homicide investigation in Pine Hills were shot at the scene Wednesday, leaving one dead, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

A 9-year-old and her mother were also shot at a nearby residence, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said in a press conference. The 9-year-old later died.

A 19-year-old, Keith Melvin Moses, was arrested in connection with the shootings the sheriff’s office reported.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: News 13 crew member, 9-year-old dead in Pine Hills shootings

