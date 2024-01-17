News 19 at 4:30 p.m.
News 19 at 4:30 p.m.
Various factors led to many star running backs being fantasy busts this season. Scott Pianowski continues his recap series with an overview of the position.
With the second half of the NHL season here, it's time to take a hard look at players to acquire and deal away.
Jason Kelce got to know cashier Danielle Bonham thanks to his breakfast routine.
In 2024, resolve to breathe cleaner air. This affordable radon detector can help monitor quality levels in real time.
The second Las Vegas Grand Prix won't start any earlier.
Virginia health officials warned travelers of possible measles exposure at D.C. airports. Here's what you need to know about the disease.
Stock up on everything from electric blankets to fuzzy slippers for a perfect cold-weather day at home!
Axiom Space is gearing up to launch its third fully private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. The crew of four will take off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 at 4:49 PM EST on Friday, January 18. The crew is notable for being so international: it includes NASA astronaut and Axiom employee Michael López-Alegria; Italian Air Force Colonel Walter Villadei; Alper Gezeravc, Turkey's first astronaut; and Marcus Wandt, an astronaut with the European Space Agency.
I'm a huge fan of the Ramcharger and I haven't even driven it yet, but this shouldn't be our first plug-in pickup
This glorious goo boldly goes where no conventional cleaners dare to tread. Save more than 30% with this deal.
New York City recorded its first measurable snowfall in nearly two years on Tuesday, breaking a record stretch of more than 700 days without significant accumulation.
Square Enix's colorful Splatoon-like team shooter Foamstars will debut on PS Plus on February 6.
Smelly cat? Here's an effortless (if expensive) way to lose the smelly and keep the cat. And never scoop again!
Rex Heuermann has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, one of four victims found over a decade ago near New York's Gilgo Beach.
The SEQTRAK groovebox from Yamaha borrows a lot from Teenage Engineering's OP series, fused with classic sounds from the company's classic synths.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills game.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save $30.
Over 14,000 Amazon shoppers rave about the Burt's Bees fave too: 'Smooth, long-lasting and beautifu!'
The game reached 27.6 million viewers.
What you need to know about how to watch tonight's Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions match.