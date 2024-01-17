News 19 at 4:30 p.m.

TechCrunch

Axiom Space is gearing up to launch its third fully private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. The crew of four will take off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 at 4:49 PM EST on Friday, January 18. The crew is notable for being so international: it includes NASA astronaut and Axiom employee Michael López-Alegria; Italian Air Force Colonel Walter Villadei; Alper Gezeravc, Turkey's first astronaut; and Marcus Wandt, an astronaut with the European Space Agency.