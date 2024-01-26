News 19's Lauren Layton Talks What Witnesses Saw During Smith Execution | Jan. 25, 2024 | News 19 at 10 p.m.
News 19's Lauren Layton talks what witnesses saw during Smith execution
Former President Donald Trump takes the witness stand in the second civil defamation trial brought against him by columnist E. Jean Carroll.
Ionescu set a record with 37 points in the final of last year's WNBA 3-point contest.
Epic Games will be bringing Fortnite back to the iPhone and iPad in Europe later this year.
Scoring against the Chiefs is far easier said than done, but if there is ever going to be a player up for this task (not named Mahomes), it’s Jackson.
Veho, a package delivery company, confirmed that it laid off 19% of its employee headcount, or about 65 jobs. As first reported by The Information, these layoffs came after Veho grew revenue nearly 90% in 2023. The logistic technology company, founded in 2016 by Itamar Zur and Fred Cook, is going after the last-mile section of delivery — how packages get from fulfillment centers to the customer’s door.
The "Jersey Club" music style has seen a mainstream resurgence with the help of popular TikTokers.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
OpenAI has responded to a letter sent by the Congressional Black Caucus that flagged the lack of diversity on its board. OpenAI’s response letter, which TechCrunch saw, was dated January 5 and signed by CEO Sam Altman and Chairman of the Board Bret Taylor. It said building a complete and diverse board was one of the company’s top priorities and that it was working with an executive search firm to assist it in finding talent.
If you think that electric cars are all boring appliances, think again. Here are five EVs that are an absolute blast to drive.
Luis Rubiales was banned from soccer for three years, and he could now face up to a year in prison.
Nonconsensual deepfake porn of Taylor Swift went viral on X this week, with one post garnering more than 45 million views, 24,000 reposts and hundreds of thousands of likes before it was removed. When mega-fandoms get organized, they're capable of immense things, like when K-pop fans reserved hundreds of tickets to a Donald Trump rally in an attempt to tank attendance numbers. Now, when you search terms like "taylor swift ai" or "taylor swift deepfake" on X, you'll find thousands of posts from fans trying to bury the AI-generated content.
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Company shared the first image of its lander on the lunar surface, revealing that the spacecraft touched down on the moon upside-down. It’s a remarkable recovery for the spacecraft, which experienced an “abnormality in the main engine” that affecting the landing orientation when it was just 50 meters above the lunar surface, JAXA said in an update Thursday. Despite this abnormality — which resulted in the spacecraft’s solar panels being unable to charge, because they are not oriented properly wit the sun — the country nevertheless became the fifth nation ever to pull off a soft landing on the moon.
Gravel said her facial paralysis "took me for a loop." People within the Bell's palsy community are glad she's speaking out.
Microsoft is the latest company to announce a major round of layoffs in its gaming division. It's cutting around 1,900 workers from its Xbox, Activision Blizzard and ZeniMax (aka Bethesda) teams.
A 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier LS two-door coupe with manual transmission, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Adrian Griffin was fired less than a year into his role as the Bucks' head coach
Ingenuity, the small helicopter that’s been buzzing around the Red Planet for almost three years, has taken its final flight. NASA announced today that at least one of the helicopter’s carbon fiber rotor blades was damaged during its last mission, grounding it for good. To say that Ingenuity had a remarkable run is a bit of an understatement: the helicopter was launched as a technology demonstration mission, with engineers hoping to achieve up to five flights with the vehicle.
