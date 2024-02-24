News 2 meteorologists attend Severe Weather Awareness Day event hosted in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s Severe Weather Awareness Day and the News 2 Weather Team is doing their part to help Tennesseans prepare ahead of severe weather threats.

The event, hosted by the National Weather Service (NWS), is taking place at Trevecca Nazarene University, and featured a panel full of local meteorologists and weather experts.

According to NWS, James Spann a Chief Meteorologist in Alabama, is the event’s keynote speaker. News 2’s Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy will also take part in a panel discussion with several other local meteorologists.

The event comes just days before Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is expected to face a severe weather threat.

