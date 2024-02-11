News 4 attends “Night to Shine” prom in Moore

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) — Thousands of Oklahomans with special needs attended prom Friday night at the 10th “Night to Shine” by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

There were 7 proms held at churches across the state in Moore, Ardmore, Stillwater, Reno, Shawnee, Tulsa and Edmond.

Attendees walked the red carpet, dined, sang karaoke and danced the night away.

First responders from Moore and even News 4’s Hunter Elyse and Emily Sutton joined in on the fun at First Moore Baptist Church.

