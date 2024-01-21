News 4 stops by the OKC Home and Garden Show

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A large crowd of visitors at the Oklahoma City Home and Garden Show enjoyed all of the fun at the Bennett Event Center at State Fair Park.

This popular event inspires great ideas if you’re looking to make home improvements.

“Here at the Bennett Event Center, anything you’re looking to do in your house, whether it’s indoor or outdoor, all of those experts that are local to Oklahoma City are all here under one roof,” said Mari Franco with the OKC Home and Garden Show.

Special guest Ashley Basnight offered renovation ideas and DIY tips. Also, News 4’s Katelyn Ogle and Natalie Clydesdale stopped by to meet and greet visitors and sign autographs.

The show continues through Sunday and you can still get tickets at oklahomacityhomeandgardenshow.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.