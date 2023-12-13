News 5 Cleveland anchor Danita Harris to leave station after nearly 25 years

Good Morning Cleveland host and anchor Danita Harris announced Wednesday that she will leave News 5 Cleveland after nearly a quarter century in front of the camera.

Her co-workers learned of the news at an all-staff meeting, reported News 5, an Akron Beacon Journal news partner.

Harris will announce to viewers Thursday on Good Morning Cleveland her intention to leave. Her final broadcast will be Dec. 21. Until then, News 5 aims to celebrate her final shows.

She told News 5 that Scripps, which owns the news network, offered an option to stay, but the decision to leave was ultimately best for her.

"I'm grateful that this bittersweet move was understood and respected by news management," Harris said to News 5.

Among her numerous accolades, Harris is a nine-time Emmy Award-winner as well as a recipient of the Chuck Heaton Award from the Cleveland Press Club.

She told colleagues that she plans to remain active in the Cleveland community through the nonprofit organization she launched called S.H.I.N.E. and other volunteer work.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Danita Harris to leave News 5 Cleveland, final broadcast Dec. 21