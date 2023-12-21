News in 90: Cultural grants, SpaceX launch and Brevard's most expensive homes
Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com
Looking for the stories included on today's News in 90 Seconds? Click the links below:
Brevard tourism grants go through with exception of Renaissance Fair, Cocoa Beach races
SpaceX targets Friday night for record-extending 70th launch this year from Cape Canaveral
Brevard's most expensive homes sold in 2023 total more than $27.9 million
Rob Landers is a veteran multimedia journalist for the USA Today Network of Florida. Contact Landers at 321-242-3627 or rlanders@gannett.com. Instagram: @ByRobLanders Youtube: @florida_today
Support local journalism. Subscribe today.
This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Cultural grants, SpaceX launch & Brevard's most expensive homes: NI90