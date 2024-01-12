News in 90: Fatal Brightline crash, Ron Jon donation and Brevard development
Looking for the stories included on today's News in 90 Seconds? Click the links below:
Brightline collisions, fatalities raise concerns in Melbourne
Brevard County accepts $80,000 donation for lifeguard services from Ron Jon Surf Shop
Whole Foods, Aquarium, Melbourne Margaritaville: high-profile projects to reshape Space Coast
