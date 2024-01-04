News in 90: SpaceX success, ULA for sale? and moving to Brevard
SpaceX Ovzon-3 satellite mission marks first launch from Space Coast during 2024
Is ULA for sale? Reports swirl as crews prep for Monday's Vulcan inaugural launch from Cape
U-Haul: Melbourne-Palm Bay saw more growth than any other U.S. area last year
