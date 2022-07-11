News anchor charged for fabricating stalking threat, police say

An Erie News Now anchor and producer reported to police in April that she'd become the target of a stalker.

It started with text messages, which led to phone calls and voice mails. A handwritten note was slid under her apartment door. Flowers were sent to her at the office.

But it was all fabricated, Pennsylvania State Police say, and now multimedia journalist Haley Potter, 24, faces felony and other criminal charges as a result.

Potter was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Lisa Ferrick on charges that include two felony counts each of forgery and criminal use of a communication facility; and misdemeanor charges of access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, identity theft, false swearing to mislead a public servant, unsworn falsification to authorities, false reports to law enforcement implicating another person, false reports to law enforcement reporting an event that did not occur, falsifying/tampering with physical evidence and disorderly conduct.

A preliminary hearing has been set for July 28.

Potter, according to a police report, filed a complaint with State Police on April 3, claiming the stalking began in late February.

"After extensive investigation by PSP Erie, it was revealed Potter had been responsible for all of the messages and stalker activity she reported having been the victim of," the investigating officer, Trooper Ronald Godek, wrote in his incident report.

Potter, according to her employment bio, is a native of Leechburg, Armstrong County, where she attended Kiski Area High School, northeast of Pittsburgh. Potter interned at Erie News Now, a Lilly Broadcasting Company, in 2019 before joining the staff in June 2020.

