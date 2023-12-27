News Bites for Dec. 27, 2023

Dec. 27—ADAMS COUNTY — Adams County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a report of a pickup leaving the 2000 block of North State Route 21 with a bed full of items Dec. 23. Deputies located the vehicle and arrested two people for suspicion of burglary in the second degree. Shannon D. Awtrey, 55, of Othello, and John M. Daigneault, 50, of Spokane Valley, were arrested and an investigation is ongoing, according to an ACSO announcement.

EPHRATA — The Grant County Health District issued a reminder via social media that those needing assistance with mental health or depression during the holiday season can find assistance at samhsa.gov/find-help. For those facing suicidal thoughts on their part or a loved one's part, the 9-8-8 helpline is also available.

MOSES LAKE — ACSO deputies in cooperation with the Moses Lake Police Department searched a Moses Lake area property Dec. 20, with an appropriately obtained warrant, according to an ACSO announcement. The search led to the arrest of Joshua Orlo Shoemaker, 33, of Moses Lake, in association with an investigation into an Adams County burglary in the second degree.

MOSES LAKE — An Othello man has been charged with vehicular assault after running into a disabled car, which resulted in injuries to a pedestrian, on Christmas Eve.

Juan Mora, 56, was driving south on State Route 21, about 2 miles south of Moses Lake when he hit a disabled car parked on the roadside, according to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol. The memo said intoxicating substances were involved.

Mora hit a car driven by Wualter Villalta Flores, 33, Moses Lake. The collision pushed Villatlta Flores' car into a car parked in front of him. People who had been in the third car were standing outside the vehicle, and one of them, Janell Dever, 59, Pasco, was hit in the collision, the memo said.

Villalta Flores and Dever were transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Villalta Flores was not wearing a seatbelt, the memo said.

Mora was injured and transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake.

MOSES LAKE — Grant County Sheriff's Office Deputy Gunnar Hinds was involved in a two-vehicle collision around 4:30 p.m. Christmas day on Stratford Road between Road 7 and Road 8. Hinds and the two occupants of the other vehicle all sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Samaritan Hospital for treatment, according to a GCSO announcement. MLPD is conducting the investigation into the accident.

Hinds is resting at home to recover from his injuries, according to GCSO Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman. The identities of the two other people involved in the accident had not been released as of press time.

RITZVILLE — ACSO deputies arrested Tianna Gene Marie Trumble, 19, of Ephrata in the 1100 block of N. Rand Lane on Dec. 6 for alleged residential burglary, criminal trespass in the first degree and vehicle prowling in the second degree. Deputies had responded to a report of an unknown subject trespassing on a property in that area and ACSO said in an announcement that they found Trumble hiding in a vehicle on the property with the aid of K-9 officer Nado. Deputies report that Trumble had set aside items from the property to be taken.

SOAP LAKE — Grant County Fire District 7 responded to a transformer fire in the area of Canna Street and Main Street in Soap Lake that had power out for some nearby residents Dec. 19, according to a GCFD 7 statement.

That same day, the department was also able to help a family with bicycles, toys, puzzles and other items to ensure their Christmas was special. The fire district partnered with the Union Brotherhood Motorcycle Club, Ephrata Eagles, Washington Trust Bank, Moore's Furniture, Granco Federal Credit Union, Couleegans Bar & Grill, Kitty with Frosty Kids, Sporty's, Mom & Pop's Diner, Crisp Salad, J's Teriyaki, Rick's, Staples, Bob's Cafe, Slices Brick Oven House and Moses Lake Liquor to make the holiday special for the unnamed family.