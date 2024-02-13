News Bites for Feb. 13, 2024

Feb. 13—EPHRATA — Grant County Fire District 13 gathered Saturday to select its 2023 award winners, according to an announcement from the district.

The winners are:

—Firefighter of the Year and Top Responder: Jim McDonnell

—Rookie of the Year: Tino McDonnell

—Cadet of the Year: Colin McDonnell

—Top Training Award: Matthew Meulman

—Mr. Bobble Head Award: Steven Pittack

—Flame Award: Carl Chilson

—Chief's Award: Todd Hufman

GCFD 13 also recognized Brian Black for 20 years with GCFD 13 and Jim Stucky for 15 years' service with the district and 44 years in fire service. The CPR Life Saving Award went to the crew of Colby Stump, Colin McDonnell, Jim McDonnel, Jim Stucky and Hunter Baltz.

OTHELLO — An Othello man led Adams County Sheriff's Office deputies on a chase south of Othello on Sunday, but was eventually captured, according to a statement from the ACSO.

At about 3 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a side-by-side vehicle, according to the statement. The driver, later identified as Tyler R. Fegert, 23, fled, plowing through a fence and causing extensive damage, then sideswiped a residence. Because the off-road vehicle could go placed the police vehicle could not, Fegert was able to get away.

However, deputies used residential video surveillance footage to pinpoint where Fegert had parked the vehicle in a garage, the statement said. Deputies executed a search warrant on the residence and arrested Fegert on suspicion of DUI, eluding and hit-and-run.

There were no injuries, according to the ACSO.

OTHELLO — Officers with the Othello Police Department spoke with Soroptimist of Moses Lake about human trafficking in the area. Detectives discussed how sex trafficking often goes unnoticed and spoke about some of the trauma they have heard of victims enduring while being forced into prostitution.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, one of the many agencies that fight human trafficking, the following are signs of possible human trafficking. Anyone who suspects someone is being trafficked can dial 9-1-1 or contact federal authorities at 866-347-2423. The National Human Trafficking Hotline is also available at 888-373-7888 or via text by sending the word HELP to 233733.

—Does the person appear disconnected from family, friends, community organizations, or houses of worship?

—Has a child stopped attending school?

—Has the person had a sudden or dramatic change in behavior?

—Is a juvenile engaged in commercial sex acts?

—Is the person disoriented or confused, or showing signs of mental or physical abuse?

—Does the person have bruises in various stages of healing?

—Is the person fearful, timid, or submissive?

—Does the person show signs of having been denied food, water, sleep, or medical care?

—Is the person often in the company of someone to whom he or she defers? Or someone who seems to be in control of the situation, e.g., where they go or who they talk to?

—Does the person appear to be coached on what to say?

—Is the person living in unsuitable conditions?

—Does the person lack personal possessions and appear not to have a stable living situation?

—Does the person have freedom of movement? Can the person freely leave where they live? Are there unreasonable security measures?