News bites for Feb. 6, 2024

Feb. 5—HATTON — Adams County Sheriff's deputies caught a DUI suspect following a high-speed chase Sunday, according to a statement from the ACSO.

At about 12:20 p.m., deputies received a report from the Washington State Patrol that a black BMW with no license plates was traveling at about 150 miles per hour on U.S. 395, from Interstate 90 headed toward the Tri-Cities, according to the statement. Deputies positioned themselves on Highway 395 and, on spotting the BMW, attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver, later identified as Isaac D. Burks Jr., 33, of Portland, Ore., did not stop, and deputies gave chase.

The BMW struck at least two vehicles on U.S. 395 before colliding with a guardrail near the U.S. 395-State Route 26 interchange, the ACSO wrote. Burks attempted to flee but surrendered to ACSO deputies before K-9 Officer Nado arrived on the scene.

Burks was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of DUI, felony eluding and two counts of hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, according to the statement.

WARDEN — A Moses Lake man died Sunday in a collision near Warden, according to a statement from the Washington State Patrol.

At a little before 2 p.m., Jeremiah T. Gregg, 36, was driving north on State Route 17 just past State Route 262 in a 2021 Ford F150 when he rear-ended a 1989 Toyota Camry, according to the statement. Gregg's truck went onto the northbound shoulder and rolled, coming to rest on its top. The Camry came to rest on the southbound shoulder. The occupants of the Camry, whose identity was unknown, left the scene.

Gregg was not wearing a seat belt, according to the statement. It was unknown whether drugs or alcohol was a factor in the collision. The incident is under investigation.

VANTAGE — A semi-truck collision on I-90 injured one person and closed the bridge at Vantage for several hours early Monday morning, according to a statement from the Washington State Patrol.

Sunday night just before midnight, a semi driven by Khadizia O. Blake, 29, of Smyrna, Ga., was traveling west on I-90 approaching the Vantage Bridge at a high rate of speed, according to the WSP. Blake failed to negotiate the sharp curve leading to the bridge and rolled her rig on its driver's side. As the truck was flipping, another semi driven by Chevroy K. Wright, 30, of Union City, Calif., clipped the rear end of Blake's trailer. Blake's vehicle came to rest in the westbound lanes with part of the trailer in the eastbound lanes, while Wright's vehicle came to rest in the westbound lanes behind it.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the statement. Blake sustained minor injuries but was not transported, while Wright was unhurt. Blake was charged for driving too fast for conditions.

QUINCY — A Moses Lake man was hospitalized after a collision near Quincy on Saturday, according to a statement from the Washington State Patrol.

At about 10:30 p.m., Nicholas A. Sweet, 31, of Moses Lake, was driving east in a 2001 Geo on State Route 28 approaching Road S Northwest, according to the statement. At the same time, a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Carlos J. Monroy-Villanueva, 18, of Brewster was driving west on SR 28 approaching Road S. Sweet crossed the centerline into the westbound lane, striking Monroy-Villanueva's front bumper. The Avalanche rolled and came to rest on its top on the eastbound shoulder, while Sweet's vehicle came to rest on the westbound shoulder.

Sweet was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the WSP wrote. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Charges against Sweet are pending, the statement said. Monroy-Villanueva was charged with DUI.