News Bites for Jan. 22, 2024

Jan. 22—EPHRATA — The Grant County Sheriff's Office issued multiple warnings to the public Saturday indicating that roads were very slick due to freezing rain. Road conditions had led to multiple crashes, including a non-injury collision where a tractor-trailer had hit the ditch and high-centered on Interstate 90 at milepost 176.

EPHRATA — The Ephrata Police Department has released an update on the Jan. 18 shooting incident which led to the arrest of Tomas Miguel Lopez, 31, of Ephrata. The update indicates that Lopez has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree domestic violence, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree, malicious mischief in the second degree and reckless endangerment. The investigation is still ongoing but initial reports indicate a domestic dispute that led to the shooting. The 21-year-old female victim has been released from the hospital and is recovering.

Generally, law enforcement agencies do not release the names of domestic violence victims. The Columbia Basin Herald would also not publish the victim's name without their express consent and the victim expressing a desire to speak up regarding domestic violence.

HATTON — West Hatton Road was closed between S. Moody Road and S. Johnson Road for a few hours on Saturday due to a semi that lost control on the roadway. The tractor-trailer's load had slid off the roadway into the ditch and was one of several accidents reported due to icy roadways and general winter weather over the weekend.

MOSES LAKE — GCSO announced the arrest of Bryan Bickel, 46, of Moses Lake after the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team stopped Bickel's car and said they found and seized what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and unused baggies commonly used for selling drugs. Bickel was arrested Friday and jail records indicated he was still being held as of Saturday afternoon.

MOSES LAKE — A house fire broke out in Moses Lake on the 1200 block of Mitchell Street Saturday morning and firefighters with Grant County Fire District 5 responded to the incident. Witnesses said the duplex fire began in a chicken coop on the back portion of the building's garage and the side of the duplex impacted by the fire appeared to be unlivable after the fire. Calls to first responders requesting additional information were not returned by press time. An update will be provided once more information is provided.

OTHELLO — Adams County Sheriff's Deputies aided Othello Police Department staff in a burglary investigation Jan. 18 which led to the arrest of Mario Guzman, 38, of Othello. Investigators report that officers were investigating the theft of a four-wheeler from the 300 block of North Broadway Avenue. The vehicle was found in the Edson tracks area and Guzman was found in the shop and taken into custody. The four-wheeler has been returned to its rightful owner.

QUINCY — An officer-involved shooting at the Jackpot Food Mart in Quincy on Jan. 8 is still being investigated and GCSO has released an update on behalf of the Central Basin Investigative Team which investigates law enforcement use of force situations. Detectives have attended an autopsy and are awaiting the final results of that procedure. Surveillance video has been obtained and entered into evidence for analysis. Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Jacob Fisher at jfisher@grantcountywa.gov or Detective Katrina Ball at kmball@grantcountywa.gov.