News Bites for July 20, 2023

Jul. 20—WARDEN — The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two men wanted in connection with a Warden-area burglary.

The two men were captured on security video surveillance a little after midnight on July 13, according to a statement by the GCSO. The men are seen on video breaking the door glass and entering the Pheasant Run store at the corner of SR 17 and SR 170 west of Warden. One of the men appeared to be holding a firearm while taking items from the store. Both men fled the area in what seemed to be a silver or gray Dodge or Ram four-door pickup with a sunroof.

The two appear to be armed and dangerous and should not be confronted directly, the statement said. Anyone with information related to identifying the men or the vehicle is asked to call the Multi-Agency Communications Center at 509-762-1160 and reference Case No. 23GS08188.

MARDON — The Grant County Sheriff's Office captured a fleeing suspect in the MarDon area Saturday after a multi-county pursuit, according to a statement from the GCSO.

A man later identified as Shaun Jackson, 33, of Bellingham, allegedly stole items from a business in Union Gap Saturday, and pointed a gun at a witness, the statement said. Union Gap Police and other Yakima County officers tried to stop the car, but Jackson continued to lead them on a pursuit which eventually came into Grant County on State Route 243. For the safety of other motorists, WSP stopped chasing the car after it entered Grant County.

Shortly thereafter, a pickup was stolen near Beverly Burke Road Southwest and Road 15 Southwest, the statement said. Another pickup had reportedly been left at the location that matched the description of the one the suspect fled in.

Grant County Deputies soon found the recently-stolen pickup driving east on SR 262 near Marine View Heights, the statement said. The vehicle entered the wildlife refuge from Road K.2 Southeast, then swerved at deputies upon reentering SR 262. The pursuit continued until the fleeing pickup caught fire and became disabled when driving through a field. Jackson was taken into custody and turned over to Union Gap Police. A female who accompanied Jackson was identified and released.

Jackson was lodged in the Yakima County Jail on suspicion of several crimes including felony eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree assault, and theft, the statement said. Nobody was injured.

"Great job by deputies and the other agencies that chased this suspect," Grant County Sheriff Joe Kriete wrote in the statement. "I'm glad they were able to catch this man after he had put so many lives in danger."