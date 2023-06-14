News Bites for June 14

Jun. 14—MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake Police Department officers arrested Byron Combs, 30, of Moses Lake on Monday after receiving a call that took them to the 800 block of Loop Drive, according to an MLPD statement.

Contractors working nearby had overheard a man and woman arguing and believed the woman was being assaulted. The workers went to intervene when Combs reportedly pulled a firearm, pointed it at the workers and threatened to kill them.

Combs began to get into a vehicle as he pulled the weapon, and another construction crewmember sitting in his vehicle rammed the Combs' car to give his coworkers a chance to flee, then backed up from Combs' vehicle.

Combs then reportedly exited the car and opened fire on the pickup driven by the worker, with what is thought to be seven rounds striking the truck but not injuring the occupant.

Combs then fled the scene in his damaged vehicle with the woman he was reportedly assaulting in the car. The vehicle broke down on Ridge Road near Reisner and the woman was able to flee the vehicle with Combs behind her. She was able to hide at an area residence.

Combs then tried to flee from officers and eventually jumped into Moses Lake and tried to swim away.

"Since the cops' cars were faster than Combs can swim, he didn't have many places to go, and ended up hanging off the fountain near the Alder Fill before surrendering to boat-borne officers. He was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of attempted murder," the statement said.

Officers were unable to recover the firearm used by Combs and MLPD is asking anyone in the area to review security camera footage to see if there is any evidence related to the case on the video. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Sgt. McCain at 509-762-1160 and reference case 23ML08910.

QUINCY — Charley Birch, 29, of Yakima was arrested and lodged in the Grant County Jail for investigation of an attempt to elude police and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to a statement from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Birch's arrest occurred Friday at around 2 a.m. A 9-1-1 caller had reported a man slumped over inside a dark-colored sedan. When EMS arrived and knocked on the car's window, the occupant woke up and drove away at high speed, headed east on State Route 28.

Shortly after, a deputy saw the vehicle drive through a stop sign at the intersection of SR 28 and State Route 283 and continue south on SR 283. A deputy then deployed spike strips at SR 283 and State Route 281, causing the car's tires to deflate. The tire eventually came off the car and the driver, Birch, fled oon foot. K9 officer Zedd and handler Deputy Luis Jimenez tracked down the driver, who surrendered prior to the need for K9 intervention.

Possible methamphetamine was found in the vehicle and deputies believe Birch may have been under the influence of that drug. The vehicle he was found in had been reported as stolen from the Seattle area.

EPHRATA — The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking area residents to exercise extra caution in preventing fires. High winds and hot temperatures have led to a situation that could cause dangerous conditions for burning even small fires. Wildfire danger in Grant County is high according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

GEORGE — A wildfire of about 50 acres occurred Monday near the Wildhorse Monument between George and Vantage along I-90, according to a GCSO statement. Helicopters were called in to help knock the fire down and get it under control.

The Multi-agency Call Center aided in dispatching multiple groups to the scene. GCSO emergency management staff, Royal Slope Fire-Resuce-EMS, Grant County Fire District 8, Grant County Fire District 3, the Washington State Patrol, Washington Department of Transportation Eastern Regional HQ and the Bureau of Land Management responded to the blaze.

The fire started before 3:30 p.m. and was contained and in mop up by about 6:30 p.m.