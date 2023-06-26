News Bites for June 26, 2023

Jun. 26—EPHRATA — The Grant County Sheriff's Office released a statement indicating that the suspect in the recent Gorge Amphitheatre campground shooting and his girlfriend both had wristbands for the Beyond Wonderland festival as well. The suspect, James Kelly, was parked legally within event parking and had not jumped over the fence, as rumors had indicated. Information from investigating agencies indicates that Kelly had taken hallucinogenic mushrooms which factored into the shooting that killed two and wounded three others, including his girlfriend, Lily Luksich.

The Columbia Basin Herald will continue to report on this case as the investigation progresses.

GEORGE — The Washington State Patrol has reported that a motorcyclist has died in a single-vehicle accident just east of the Vantage Bridge on I-90, between George and Vantage. The accident occurred in the westbound lanes and interrupted traffic while first responders cleared the scene.

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake Police Department officers closed down a portion of Nelson Road between Division Street and Ashcroft Road Friday while dealing with a suspect that had reportedly barricaded himself into a home in that area, according to an MLPD statement.

"The road is closed and there may be loud noises associated with the operation. Please stay clear," the statement read.

The event occurred shortly after 11 a.m. that day.

According to information from the Grant County Jail, Elias Francisco Vargas, 32, of Loomis was arrested at that location and is facing charges associated with malicious mischief, domestic violence, unlawful possession of a firearm, obstruction and resisting arrest, assault in the first degree and an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant. Additional

OTHELLO — Adams County Waste Management Transfer Station staff were forced to request fire service response at the station due to smoldering construction debris being submitted. The debris was broken up by a member of the facility's staff and extinguished by firefighters from Adams County Fire District Five, according to an Adams County Sheriff's Office statement.

RITZVILLE — The Ritzville Police Department has reported that a drone and controller were found near city hall and turned in to officers. Anyone who believes it is theirs should contact the department and be prepared to provide a description to reclaim the device.

RPD has also announced that it will have a movie night at Ritzville City Park on August 22 as part of National Night Out. The public is welcome to attend and there is no cost to participate.

ROYAL CITY — Firefighters responded to a fire near Potholes State Park. The fire burned more than half an acre of Bureau of Land Management-managed property and was put out by Royal Slope Fire Rescue and EMS. BLM firefighters took over the scene once it was determined that BLM was responsible for the land and monitored for flare-ups. The fire caused a level one evacuation order to be issued that lasted about an hour and a half, according to GCSO alerts.

S0AP LAKE — Grant County Sheriff Joe Kriete presented Shelan Knoshnaw with a lifesaving award on Thursday. Knoshnaw had aided a drowning child and saved the child's life on July 20 of last year when she provided CPR after the child had drowned. The youngster was able to make a full recovery due to Knoshnaw's efforts. The award presentation occurred at East Port Orchard Elementary School in front of Knoshnaw's peers and students at the school, near Bethel. Knoshnaw had been visiting the Smokiam resort when she applied her first aid skills to save the youth.