News bites for June 27, 2023

Jun. 27—EPHRATA — Nicole Shenefelt, 25, is being held at the Grant County Jail after reportedly setting a fire in Ephrata, according to a statement from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Grant County Fire Districts 7 and 13 and the Ephrata Fire Department responded Saturday to a wildfire at the Wagon Wheel Mobile Home Park in the 17000 block of Highway 26, according to the statement.

The fire burned about 15 acres, according to a statement from GCFD 13, which is based in Ephrata. The blaze threatened the east side of the park, the GCFD 13 statement said, but firefighters were able to contain it on both flanks while natural barriers slowed the head of the fire.

Shenefelt was arrested Saturday afternoon after witnesses and evidence placed her at the spot, the GCSO statement said. She is lodged in the Grant County Jail for investigation of second-degree reckless burning, the GCSO wrote.

OTHELLO — An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting near Othello Sunday.

At about 2 p.m., the Adams County Sheriff's Office was assisting Othello Police in locating a suspect allegedly involved in an investigation in Othello, according to a statement form the ACSO. The suspect was located in the area of Kulm Road and SR 26, where the officer-involved shooting occurred.

The Central Basin Investigative Team is conducting an independent investigation of the incident, according to a statement from the Grant County Sheriff's Office. CBIT investigation team members include investigators from the Moses Lake Police Department, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police, Ellensburg Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Ephrata Police Department, and the Grant County Sheriff's Office, according to the GCSO statement. Capt.

Jim Weed of the Ellensburg Police Department is heading up the investigation, according to a GCSO statement.