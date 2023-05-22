News Bites for May 22

May 22—The news bites below were provided in statements by the associated law enforcement agencies. Any suspects mentioned are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

QUINCY — More than 20 representatives from local agencies met in Quincy Friday for a tabletop exercise to plan for an emergency regarding a hypothetical bush crash involving students. The exercise helped plan for methods to ensure students are quickly reunited with their families, among other aspects of such a situation. Agencies included the Quincy School District, Quincy Police Department, MACC 911, Grant County Health District, Protection 1 EMS, Grant County Sheriff's Office and the Quincy Valley Medical Center, according to a brief statement from GCSO.

RITZVILLE — The Adams County Sheriff's Office held a gathering in the park in Ritzville to hold a barbeque honoring the county's corrections staff.

"This group consists of men and women who continue to work through challenges with professionalism and desire to move toward change," Sheriff Dale Wagner said in a statement. "I am so grateful for their work."

EAST WENATCHEE — A man broke into the sally port at the East Wenatchee Police Department late last week. He allegedly stole evidence from a vehicle that had been impounded for a search warrant, according to an EWPD statement. The man was slim, wore a back mask and gray jacket with a hood and distinct dark-colored Nike shoes with white accents. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call RiverCom at 509-663-9911 and reference case 23E02727.