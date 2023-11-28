News Bites for Nov. 28, 2023

Nov. 28—OTHELLO — A semi rollover north of Othello spilled more than 10,000 gallons of fuel on State Route 17 and closed the highway for almost 13 hours, according to a statement from the Washington State Patrol.

At a little before 4 a.m., James D. Gorman, 52, of Walla Walla was hauling double tanks of fuel northbound near the Rankin Road intersection when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to rotate and trip, landing on its top. The crash caused 10,200 gallons of fuel to spill on the roadway. The Washington Department of Transportation reopened the road at 7:38 p.m., according to the statement.

No serious injuries were reported, according to the WSP. Gorman was wearing a seat belt and neither drugs nor alcohol was a factor. The cause of the incident was driving too fast in the freezing fog.

MOSES LAKE — GCSO announced the arrest of two transients after a narcotics interdiction traffic stop last week near Moses Lake on Interstate 90 at around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Grant County's Interagency Narcotics Enforcement team, also known as INET, found more than 500 suspected fentanyl tablets and two ounces of cocaine after serving a search warrant on a pickup that had been pulled over on the eastbound side of the interstate. The estimated street value of the cocaine is $2,500 and $2,000 for the fentanyl.

Jonathan Atabelo, 44, and Yasmine Stevens, 26, were arrested for possession of both items with intent to distribute. Both generally reside in the Tacoma area and were arrested after a warrant was issued to search the vehicle.

GCSO and the Washington State Patrol assisted in the investigation.

According to the GCSO announcement, INET has investigated seven overdose deaths in Grant County thus far in 2023.

OTHELLO — Five Moscow residents were hospitalized following a single-vehicle rollover accident on State Route 26 near Othello on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Washington State Patrol.

Benqi Xhang, 21, was driving a 2007 Hyundai Elantra eastbound at a little past 10:30 p.m. near Hays Road about four miles west of Othello when he lost control on the icy roadway and crossed over into the westbound lane, according to the WSP. The vehicle left the roadway, rolled and came to rest in the westbound ditch.

Zhang, along with passengers Xian Gao and Zherong Qian, both 21, was transported to Othello Community Hospital for treatment, according to the statement. Passengers Fei Teng, 21, and Wang Yiqun, 22, were transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

None of the injured were wearing seat belts, according to the statement, and it was unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role. The incident is under investigation.

WEST RICHLAND — The Washington State Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for 14-year-old Emma Liudhal of West Richland, who was last seen Friday in the Pasco area, according to the West Richland Police Department.

Liudhal is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 115 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, according to the WRPD. She was last seen wearing a dark brown sweatshirt, a black skirt, white leggings and black boots. She is believed to have been taken by 35-year-old Roger Perez-Osorio, 5 feet 7 inches and 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, wearing black pants and a white sweatshirt with the letters "CA" in blue. He was driving a blue 2006 Honda Civic with Oregon license plate CK05169.

Anybody who spots either of these subjects or has any information is asked to contact the West Richland Police Department at 509-628-0333, in reference to WRPD case #23-11804.