News Bites for Oct. 16, 2023

Oct. 16—EPHRATA — The Grant County Sheriff's Office and Grant County Coroner's Office are looking into the death of a man found early Saturday in the middle of Sheep Canyon Road near Road E-NE north of Ephrata, according to a GCSO statement.

According to the statement, a motorist reported the body next to a car at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. He was declared deceased at the scene and there are no initial indicators of foul play or vehicle collision. The coroner's office was set to notify next of kin, then perform an autopsy to determine what caused the man's death.

MACC 911, the Soap Lake Police Department, Grant County Fire District 13 and LifeLine Ambulance assisted the two county agencies in the incident.

Grant County Fire District 13 issued a statement Oct. 1 indicating that the countywide burn ban had expired for the year.

Residents of cities may have fire restrictions in place still and should check with their local fire department. Additionally, anyone burning on their land is encouraged to contact their fire district to advise them of the intentional burn to avoid confusion and unnecessary calls.

OTHELLO — The Othello Police Department has announced that it will be blocking off Hemlock Street between S. 4th Avenue and S. 5th Avenue for football games as needed to establish a safe observation zone for those wanting to watch Huskies football. Handicap parking in the area will remain available and anyone with questions should contact the department at 509-488-3314.

OPD will also be hosting an event at that same location Oct. 20 — this coming Friday — for their Faith and Blue event, a partnership event between OPD, the Adams County Sheriff's Office and various faith-based organizations in town. The tailgating event will have burgers available and residents are encouraged to come out and mingle with the sponsors.

QUINCY — Melvin Ireland, 81, of Quincy was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with three counts of felony harassment — domestic violence and two counts of fourth-degree assault — domestic violence after an incident in the 18000 block of Road 5 NW, according to a GCSO statement.

The domestic violence situation caused law enforcement to shut down a portion of the roadway near White Trail Road while they dealt with an issue of the suspect briefly barricading himself inside the home.