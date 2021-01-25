Politics latest news: Row over vaccines will not disrupt UK rollout, says No 10 - watch live

Cat Neilan

The row between the European Union and AstraZeneca - in which Brussels has threatened to block vaccines made in the bloc from being exported - will not disrupt supplies to the UK, Downing Street has said.

Brussels last night imposed tighter controls on exports after becoming embroiled in a row with AstraZeneca, with the drugs company expected to deliver 50 million fewer doses to the EU than expected.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "AstraZeneca are committed to delivering two million doses a week to the UK and we are not expecting any changes to that.

"[Pfizer] supplies will be lower this month and next as it upgrades its factory but it will then increase production in March. Projection of volumes of delivery remain the same for that period."

Asked what the UK would do if there was a block placed on the Pfizer vaccine arriving from Belgium, the spokesman said: "I'm not going to get into hypotheticals. We continue to work closely with our suppliers and I've pointed to the fact that we're confident of our supplies."

This morning German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged a "fair" distribution of coronavirus vaccines across the world.

"Money is one thing, but the other thing in a time of scarcity is the availability of the vaccine. Here it's about a fair distribution, and not about a question of money," she told an online forum.

"Let's not kid ourselves, the question of who gets which vaccine in the world will of course leave new wounds and new memories because those who get such emergency help will remember that."

It comes as AstraZeneca vaccines meant for and paid for by the EU could have ended up in Britain, diplomatic sources in Brussels claimed today.

Follow the latest updates below.

02:03 PM

Schools reopening announcement 'in next few days' says minister

An announcement about schools will be made "in the next few days", the schools standards minister has said.

Nick Gibb told MPs the decision about "when and how we can reopen" would be based on data such as hospitalisation rates and mortality, the rate of vaccination and the challenge of new variants.

"The Government recognises that head teachers, teachers, support staff, parents and carers need time to prepare for reopening and that's why (Education Secretary Gavin Williamson) made it clear last week that we will give two weeks' notice to schools, colleges and universities so that they can prepare for a return to face-to-face education.

"We want to give two weeks' notice so that parents can make arrangements for the care of their children and we will be making announcements in the next few days."

This morning Nadhim Zahawi dropped some pretty heavy hints that primary schools could reopen first (see 8:10am).

01:59 PM

Russian malware in Government-donated laptops 'dealt with', says minister

The Russian malware discovered on Government-provided laptops for students having to learn from home has been "dealt with", minister Nick Gibb has said.

Schools around the UK found that devices provided by the Government arrived with a virus on them which connected to servers in Russia, raising concerns that hackers could steal data on vulnerable students.

Asked about this during a Commons debate, the schools standards minister told MPs "this occurred on a very small number of devices.

"They have now been dealt with, the virus has been removed."

Mr Gibb also reiterated the Governments plan to give schools and colleges "two weeks' notice".

He said this was important "not just for schools but parents as well, who need to know precisely what childcare arrangements will be".

But he could not give a sense of when that would be.

01:52 PM

Boris Johnson to give press conference tonight

Boris Johnson will give another Downing Street press conference, Number 10 has confirmed.

The Prime Minister will be joined by England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Simon Stevens, the chief executive of NHS England.

The trio will appear at 5pm.

Coming live to a screen near you - Reuters
Coming live to a screen near you - Reuters

01:50 PM

Rishi Sunak urges patience ahead of Budget update on Covid support

Rishi Sunak has insisted further economic support is coming in response to Covid-19, although he remained tight-lipped on the detail when challenged by MPs.

The Chancellor was challenged by several MPs, including some from the Conservative benches, to extend support to businesses and individuals - including the £20 weekly boost to Universal Credit.

He told MPs that "if it's reasonable" all options will be considered "in the round at Budget, where we will set out the next stage of our economic response to coronavirus."

Treasury select committee chairman Mel Stride warned of a "looming bloodbath" when a moratorium on commercial evictions comes to an end in March.

Mr Sunak replied: "The Housing Secretary [Robert Jenrick] is very engaged with this issue and he's worked with the industry to put in place various codes of practice to encourage good and constructive dialogue between landlords and tenants for a difficult situation, and I think there are promising signs that that is happening."

01:43 PM

Minister restates Government commitment to reopen schools first

A minister has restated the commitment to reopen schools as the priority at the start of the process for lifting lockdown restrictions.

Nick Gibb, the schools standards minister, told the Commons: "It is the Government's strong desire to reopen all schools, colleges and universities as soon as possible.

"We will prioritise the reopening of schools as we begin the process of lifting lockdown restrictions.

"We are acutely aware of the damage to children's education and development, particularly to the most disadvantaged pupils by being away from school and of the increased burdens that are placed on parents.

"And that's why we allowed early years providers to remain open throughout this lockdown."

01:41 PM

Lobby latest: Ministers told to expect 'intense pressure' on hospitals for weeks to come

Ministers have been told to expect "intense pressure in hospital, and high death rates" to continue for some weeks yet, despite more than 6.5m people having received the Covid vaccine.

This morning Cabinet discussed the latest on Covid-19, with Boris Johnson "once again paying tribute to the British public for the sacrifices they continue to make in our fight against the virus", his official spokesman said.

"The Prime Minister highlighted that while we are now seeing signs of new case numbers reducing, we can anticipate that intense pressure in hospitals and high death rates will persist in coming weeks, underlining the importance of continuing to follow the rules," he added.

"The chief scientific adviser (Sir Patrick) set out that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine remains both safe and effective and that the trials showed similar immune responses in both younger and older adults."

Ealing Hospital has gone above ICU capacity - Heathcliff O&#39;Malley
Ealing Hospital has gone above ICU capacity - Heathcliff O'Malley

01:36 PM

Lobby latest: Boris Johnson has not 'lost faith' in Gavin Williamson

Boris Johnson has not 'lost faith' in Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to do his job, despite a minister being sent in his place to answer an urgent question.

Schools minister Nick Gibb is currently replying for the Government later in response to a UQ on its plan for the reopening of schools - despite Labour addressing the question to Mr Williamson.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman, asked if Mr Johnson had lost faith in Mr Williamson to do the job, said: "No. The Education Secretary continues to do a good job and continues to work closely with schools as we move through the pandemic...

"It remains that we want to see children back in school as fast as possible, but we must do that in a way that is consistent with keeping the infection rate down."

Gavin Williamson is under pressure over repeated failings at DfE - Paul Grover for the Telegraph
Gavin Williamson is under pressure over repeated failings at DfE - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

01:34 PM

Lobby latest: Still no decision on quarantine hotels

The Government will keep coronavirus measures at the border under review, Downing Street has said, ahead of an expected announcement on quarantine hotels later on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We will continue to keep our measures at the border under review to ensure that we don't reimport cases of the (virus) as we continue to try and drive down case numbers."

The spokesman declined to give details of when the Covid Operations Committee would meet on Tuesday.

01:34 PM

Lobby latest: 'No data' to back up German newspaper claim about AstraZeneca

Downing Street has pushed back against claims in Germany that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine was far less effective in older people.

Yesterday German newspaper Handelsblatt claimed that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine might only have an efficacy of about eight per cent among those over the age of 65 – far lower than the 70 per cent overall efficacy among adults reported by researchers last year.

However this morning the German health ministry denied this, reiterating that it expects the European Medicines Agency to decide on Friday whether to approve the vaccine.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "Oxford has come out and said there is no basis for that allegation and AstraZeneca said it was completely incorrect.

"I believe you will have seen the German health ministry have denied these reports and confirmed there is no data to substantiate this claim."

01:27 PM

Have your say: Is the EU right to react to AstraZeneca's supply shift?

A row has erupted after the EU threatened to block exports of the Belgian-made Pfizer vaccine in response to news that AstraZeneca will deliver 50 million fewer doses to the EU than it had expected.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed with Oxford University, is not even approved yet in the EU, although the bloc did sign a deal in August for 300 million doses, with an option for 100 million more.

This morning Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, insisted that the potential blockade would not affect the UK's rollout - although he admitted that supply was still "tight".

He also urged against "vaccine nationalism", noting that the world must be protected - a sentiment that was echoed by French MEP Véronique Trillet-Lenoir.

So is the EU right to threaten to withhold doses made in its bloc -or are politicians playing a dangerous game with public health? Have your say in the poll below.

12:33 PM

Hold off on booking your summer holiday, vaccine minister says

It's not the news we wanted to hear but Nadhim Zahawi has said people should not be booking summer holidays abroad.

He said it was “far too early” to even speculate about summer holidays with 37,000 people still in hospital being treated for Covid-19.

Asked whether his advice to people considering booking a summer holiday now was not to do so right now, he replied: “Absolutely.

“At the moment, we have reached base camp, if I can describe it as that, with the vaccine deployment programme, over six and a half million people now with the first dose..a long way to go.”

You can read the full write-up here

12:30 PM

Coronavirus likely to become 'more treatable' in next 6 months

It is "possible" that coronavirus will become a "much more treatable disease" over the next six to 18 months, Sir Simon adds.

He tells the Committee: "I think a lot of us in the health service are increasingly hopeful that the second half of the year and beyond we will also see more therapeutics and more treatments for coronavirus."

He added: "There are a number of others (treatments) in the pipeline and I think it is possible that over the course of the next six to 18 months coronavirus also becomes a much more treatable disease with antivirals and other therapies, which alongside the vaccination programme, holds out the hope of a return to a much more normal future."

12:11 PM

'Of course there is supply shortage', Sir Simon Stevens tells MPs

Sir Simon Stevens has told the committee that "of course there is a supply shortage" of coronavirus vaccines.

"If there were unlimited vaccines then you wouldn't see what the European Commission were saying yesterday, you wouldn't see Italy attempting to sue one of the manufacturers, you wouldn't see Germany in uproar as it is today," he said.

"Of course there's a supply shortage, and we've done very well in this country to get the supply we have available to us, the question is how do we use it to best effect."


For more of the Germany fall-out read this

11:44 AM

Inside No 10

Boris Johnson chairs the weekly cabinet meeting&#xa0; - Pippa Fowles
Boris Johnson chairs the weekly cabinet meeting - Pippa Fowles

Boris Johnson chairs the weekly cabinet meeting. We'll find out from lobby later the ins and outs of what was discussed.

11:36 AM

NHS being stretched in 'extreme way', NHS boss warns

Sir Simon Stevens, NHS England chief executive, has described the current scenario with coronavirus as a "very serious position with all sorts of knock-on consequences, not only for patients and families with coronavirus but other services as well".

He told the Health and Social Care Committee: "Everybody is getting intensive care and ventilators who clinicians think would benefit, but let's not disguise the fact that this is obviously stretching the system in an extreme way."

Sir Simon added that across the NHS in England there are about 3,700 core critical care beds, with a further 2,170 surge beds and facilities, which are currently "occupied by patients who need critical care".

He added: "Said another way, more than 50% of critical care beds on top of the core capacity, and that is obviously requiring a flex in staffing levels and staff are working under incredible pressure to deliver those services."

11:25 AM

UK expertise to other nations 'laudable', says MP

Andrew Bridgen has said the New Variant Assessment Platform is "absolutely" the right course of action to be taking right now.

The North West Leicestershire MP tells The Telegraph: "Even when we are fully vaccinated in the UK, we're not safe until we have everyone vaccinated and suppress the virus and ensure mutations aren't coming along.

"On the plane you put your own mask on first and then we've got to help everyone else and we will be the first to do that."

11:01 AM

UK to offer genomics expertise to identify new variants of virus

The offer is being extended to countries who do not have the resources to do so.

The ‘New Variant Assessment Platform’ will help countries to identify changes in the virus, while providing an early warning of new mutations that could endanger the UK New commitment to improve Global Health Security comes as the UK holds G7 presidency this year.

The announcement comes as part of a speech Matt Hancock will deliver at Chatham House.

The platform will be led by Public Health England (PHE) working with NHS Test and Trace and academic partners as well as the World Health Organization’s SARS-CoV-2 Global Laboratory Working Group.

10:45 AM

'Early successes' need to be maintained in order to see schools open, says senior Tory MP

Sir Bernard Jenkin has called on the Government to "sustain" its early success of "placing large-scale speculative orders for vaccines", or risk the prospect of sending children back to schools being nothing but "wasted breath".

Writing for Conservative Home Sir Bernard said: "The last thing any government needs is to be a victim of its own success. Get it right, and the TBI modelling suggests we could have last year’s “September-style” restrictions by April."

10:07 AM

UsforThem

Steve Baker, the deputy chairman of the Covid Recovery Group, has called on the Government to reopen schools after joining the UsforThem campaign.

It comes after The Telegraph revealed today six more Tory MPs joined the campaign group, which calls for schools to fully reopen or for ministers to quantify the harms and benefits of the schools shutdown, taking the total number of Conservatives opposing the prolonged closures to 17.

09:28 AM

Where's Gavin?

Labour Whips has taken to Twitter this morning to show their discontent towards the Education Secretary and an Urgent Question they are asking later.

The UQ asks Mr Williamson if he will make a statement on the Government's plan for the reopening of educational settings. They aren't impressed that he "isn't turning up":

08:59 AM

EU may take legal action against AstraZeneca, MEP claims

French MEP Veronique Trillet-Lenoir said the European Commission will consider legal action against AstraZeneca amid the row over vaccine supplies.

The European Commission has accused the pharmaceutical company, which worked with Oxford University on the development of the Covid-19 vaccine, of failing to give a valid explanation for not delivering doses to the bloc.

Ms Trillet-Lenoir told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "A contract is a commitment, it is based on public money, long negotiations with mutual agreements on prices and ability (to deliver).

"The Commission is right to say that, when trust is betrayed, we should take strong decisions.

"First of all, (it) is thinking about controlling exportation for products made in the EU.

"But the Parliament would agree, and will be alongside the Commission, if the decision is to take legal action."

08:58 AM

Have your say: Is the EU right to react to AstraZeneca's supply shift?

A row has erupted after the EU threatened to block exports of the Belgian-made Pfizer vaccine in response to news that AstraZeneca will deliver 50 million fewer doses to the EU than it had expected.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed with Oxford University, is not even approved yet in the EU, although the bloc did sign a deal in August for 300 million doses, with an option for 100 million more.

This morning Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, insisted that the potential blockade would not affect the UK's rollout - although he admitted that supply was still "tight".

He also urged against "vaccine nationalism", noting that the world must be protected - a sentiment that was echoed by French MEP Véronique Trillet-Lenoir.

So is the EU right to threaten to withhold doses made in its bloc -or are politicians playing a dangerous game with public health? Have your say in the poll below.

08:44 AM

DfE 'useless' and Boris Johnson not prioritising schools, claims Labour MP

Labour has questioned whether the Government is prioritising reopening schools following mixed messages from Boris Johnson and Downing Street yesterday, and slammed the Department for Education as "useless".

Shadow schools minister Wes Streeting told BBC Radio 4's Today that ministers were acting as though they were "passive bystanders when it comes to education and behaving as if everything is out of their control".

He added: "Of course the decision about a date has to be driven by the trajectory of the virus - we all understand that. But Government can and should be acting now.

"And bluntly, given the absolute state we've seen from the Department for Education over the best part of the year... it is entirely reasonable - indeed necessary - to ask the Government for a plan because if there is one thing we know from the Department for Education, it is that they are absolutely useless when it comes to planning and preparation and actively doing everything they can to get children learning."

08:38 AM

AstraZeneca withholding EU vaccines because they paid less, French MEP suggests

A French MEP has implied that AstraZeneca is witholding Covid vaccines because the EU negotiated "lower prices" than the UK.

Véronique Trillet-Lenoir, an oncologist and politician of La République En Marche, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme she was "quite surprised and disappointed to see [AstraZeneca's] methods, which are unfair and unacceptable", noting that the European Commission "has been negotiating on behalf of 27 states, which made possible lower prices."

Asked if she thought the EU was missing out because the UK had paid more, she said "it could really be an explanation... other countries are paying a higher price. It is their choice, but it should not enter into the pharma's decisions."

However she defended the EU's approach, saying "many states could not even think of a vaccine if they could not rely on commission. It is good, it is safe, but it is happening in an ecosystem which is very competitive."

Ms Trillet-Lenoir stressed all countries should have "access to a minimum level of doses of the vaccine", adding: "I would be as concerned if the UK was in difficulties with AstraZeneca".

08:25 AM

New Zealand unlikely to open borders for 'much of this year', says Jacinda Arden

New Zealand has given us a glimpse of what could be in store for the rest of us, after Prime Minister Jacinda Arden said the country's were likely to remain closed for much of the year.

The emergence over the weekend of New Zealand's first case of community transmission in more than two months showed the danger Covid-19 still posed to a nation hailed for its response to the coronavirus, she said.

"Given the risks in the world around us and the uncertainty of the global rollout of a vaccine, we can expect our borders to be impacted for much of this year," she told reporters.

New Zealand's borders have been effectively closed to all but returning citizens since last March, although they are exploring "travel bubbles" with Australia and Pacific island nations, which have also been largely successful at keeping out or containing the virus.

Jacinda Ardern said the government would not re-open its borders while the pandemic was still raging worldwide - Getty
Jacinda Ardern said the government would not re-open its borders while the pandemic was still raging worldwide - Getty

08:19 AM

'Too early' to think about foreign summer holidays, says minister

Another minister has said it is "too early" for people to think about summer holiday plans, amid growing concerns that foreign trips could be off the agenda for some time yet.

Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, told BBC Breakfast: "I would say it is too early to begin to speculate on summer holidays.

"I think the right thing to do now is to continue with our vaccination drive. I think on Saturday we got to half a million first dose jabs in a single day - we continue to make great progress."

He told Sky News: "At the moment we have reached Base Camp, if I could describe it as that - over 6.5 million people now with the first dose. There is a long way to go."

Read: The Government is threatening to consign holidays to history

08:13 AM

AstraZeneca must give Europe its 'fair share' of Covid vaccine, says German minister

German health minister Jens Spahn backed the EU's proposals to block exports of the Covid-19 vaccine, saying Europe should have its "fair share".

The EU has proposed setting up a register of vaccine exports amid frustration over delays in deliveries of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot and other supply problems.

"I can understand that there are production problems but then it must affect everyone in the same way," Spahn told ZDF television.

"This is not about Europe first but about Europe's fair share," he said, adding it therefore made sense to have export limits on vaccines.

Production problems &quot;must affect everyone in the same way,&quot; Jens Spahn said - Bloomberg
Production problems "must affect everyone in the same way," Jens Spahn said - Bloomberg

08:10 AM

Primary schools likely to reopen before secondary schools, minister hints

Primary schools could reopen before secondary schools, a minister has hinted.

Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News that infection rates were "much lower" in primary schools - noting secondary schools had five-time the rate - suggesting they could reopen first.

Asked if that was possible from the February half term, he said; "It will happen, it will happen as a priority, I can't give you a timeline but it is an absolute priority."

08:07 AM

Quarantine hotels to block new variants will be announced today, minister confirms

Ministers are expected to sign off plans for quarantine hotels today, in a bid to keep the new variants from spreading throughout the UK.

It is thought the hotels - where international arrivals must stay for 10 days - will be targeted at high-risk regions including South Africa, South America and Portugal initially.

The Health and Business Secretaries will be "heavily engaged" with industry to discuss support, the vaccines minister said this morning.

Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News: "There will be an announcement on this issue later on today, so I can only say to you that it is the right thing to do, because I am the vaccines minister, that as we vaccinate more of the adult population, if there are new variants like the South African or the Brazilian variants, we need to be very careful.

"We acted on those very quickly and of course dealt with travel from those countries, and from Portugal and elsewhere, rapidly so it is important we continue to review our border policy and an announcement will be made when a decision has been taken."

07:54 AM

Boris Johnson fights to reopen schools before Easter

Boris Johnson is fighting to get schools open before Easter amid growing concerns over the damage being done to a generation of children by the third coronavirus lockdown.

Government sources said on Monday night that mid-March is now viewed by ministers as the target deadline by which to reopen schools.

Confirmation is expected this week that hopes of children returning to the classroom after the February half-term break will not be met. Labour will table an urgent question in the Commons on Tuesday to demand answers on the Government's plan.

It comes as a further six Tory MPs on Monday joined the campaign group UsforThem, which calls for schools to fully reopen or for ministers to quantify the harms and benefits of the schools shutdown, taking the total number of Conservatives opposing the prolonged closures to 17.

Latest Stories

  • Meet the other American who was impeached and tried after leaving office

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • MSNBC's Rachel Maddow says McConnell 'caved' on his filibuster demand during her Schumer interview

    In an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Monday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said his caucus won't allow Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to dictate the agenda in the Democratic-led 50-50 Senate or demand an end to the legislative filibuster as a precondition for a power-sharing pact. "We've told McConnell no on the organizing resolution, and that's that. So there's no negotiations on that," Schumer said, suggesting he had a secret plan. "There are ways to deal with him."Maddow included an update when she broadcast the interview Monday night. "While we were airing that right now, and you were watching it, Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell just put out a statement that he is folding on this" and willl "agree to go forward with what Sen. Schumer told him he must," she said. "Sen. Mitch McConnell has caved and Sen. Schumer has won that fight. That was quick. Let's see what else we can do."> No sooner has the portion of Rachel Maddow's interview with Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer aired than Mitch McConnell has put out a statement that he is folding, ending the stand-off. pic.twitter.com/9qR1jpKXkf> > -- Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 26, 2021McConnell said he would allow the Senate to move forward because two Democrats had reiterated their opposition to ending the filibuster, effectively taking that option off the table. Maddow asked Schumer about that, too, and he didn't answer directly."The caucus is united with the belief that I have: We must get big, strong, bold things done," Schumer said. The Democratic caucus is also "totally united" that "we will not let Mitch McConnell dictate to us what we will do and not do," and "we have tools that we can use," notably the budget reconciliation process," he added. "We will come together as a caucus and figure it out."> "We will not let Mitch McConnell dictate to us what we will do and not do." Here's Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer earlier in his interview with Rachel Maddow, talking about the filibuster specifically, and getting things done. pic.twitter.com/xOAKWfe2Fu> > -- Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 26, 2021Schumer also suggested he is not interested in playing cat-and-mouse with McConnell's Republicans again. Watch below. > "We will not repeat that mistake." Senate Majority Leader Schumer cites Obama era lessons in prioritizing legislation over bad faith Republican 'bipartisanship.' pic.twitter.com/gpc1kBP45w> > -- Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 26, 2021More stories from theweek.com Josh Hawley knows exactly what he's doing Biden did not, in fact, remove Trump's 'Diet Coke button' from the Resolute Desk, White House clarifies Democrats are getting Chuck Grassleyed

  • Biden replaces White House doctor with longtime physician

    President Joe Biden has brought back Dr. Kevin O'Connor as his physician, replacing President Donald Trump's doctor with the one who oversaw his care when he was vice president. The White House confirmed that Dr. Sean Conley, the Navy commander who served as the head of the White House Medical Unit under Trump and oversaw his treatment when he was hospitalized with COVID-19, will assume a teaching role at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. O'Connor, a retired Army colonel, was Biden's doctor during his entire tenure as vice president, having remained in the role at Biden's request.

  • Possibility of Iran conflict spurred U.S. military to try to expand access in Saudi Arabia

    The possibility of conflict with Iran prompted the U.S. military to begin using several extra ports and bases in Saudi Arabia for the first time over the course of the last year, The Wall Street Journal reports.The decision appears geared toward expanding the ability to operate militarily and complicating Iran's options in Saudi Arabia should tensions with Tehran, which is at odds with both Washington and Riyadh, boil over in the future. "What it does is to give us options, and options are always a good thing for a commander to have," Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, told the Journal.McKenzie explained that the U.S. and Saudi Arabia are negotiating infrastructure plans for the coastal port of Yanbu as well as two air bases to make them more usable for the U.S. military. He said additional sites that have not been revealed are under consideration.As the Journal notes, the Biden administration has promised to take a tougher stance on human rights issues within Saudi Arabia, but the military base expansion effort — which began under the Trump administration — suggests Washington will continue to count Saudi Arabia as a key ally. Read more at The Wall Street Journal.More stories from theweek.com Josh Hawley knows exactly what he's doing Biden did not, in fact, remove Trump's 'Diet Coke button' from the Resolute Desk, White House clarifies Democrats are getting Chuck Grassleyed

  • 'Traitors get shot': Texas man arrested over Capitol riots after his son tipped off FBI

    A Texan teenager who tipped off the FBI about his father's alleged involvement in the Capitol riots said he would "do it again", despite claiming his father threatened to shoot him for being a "traitor". Jackson Reffitt, 18, said he felt a moral obligation to report his father to the authorities after watching him participate in the violent riots on live TV. His father, Guy, 48, was arrested at his home in Wylie, Texas on January 16 and faces charges of obstruction of justice and knowingly entering a restricted building. According to court documents, Mr Reffitt had allegedly threatened his wife and children, saying: “If you turn me in, you’re a traitor and you know what happens to traitors … traitors get shot”. The younger Mr Reffitt said he was "afraid" of what his father might think of him, but told local station Fox 4 that he had acted according to his "moral compass".

  • Editorial: Is Gov. Newsom 'following the science' on COVID reopening, or following the politics?

    Gov. Newsom needs to do a better job communicating California's statewide COVID restrictions with the public, and with other state officials.

  • Biden did not, in fact, remove Trump's 'Diet Coke button' from the Resolute Desk, White House clarifies

    The new Biden administration has yet not disclosed the secrets of Area 51 or explained what the Air Force really knows about UFOs, but it did clarify, at least, the mystery of the vanished "Diet Coke button" former President Donald Trump would use to summon refreshments in the Oval Office. The usher button, as it is formally known, is not gone, even if it is no longer used to summon Diet Cokes, a White House official tells Politico.The White House official "unfortunately wouldn't say what Biden will use the button for," Politico's Daniel Lippman writes, suggesting Biden might summon Orange Gatorade and not the obvious answer, ice cream — or, let's get real, coffee. What's more, there are evidently two usher buttons in the Oval Office, one at the Resolute Desk and the other next to the chair by the fireplace, a former White House official told Politico, adding that Trump didn't actually use the Diet Coke button all that much because "he would usually just verbally ask the valets, who were around all day, for what he needed."In any case, it is not the placement of the button that matters, of course, but how you use it. And Biden will presumably know better than to order ice cream treats during a top-secret national security briefing.More stories from theweek.com Josh Hawley knows exactly what he's doing Democrats are getting Chuck Grassleyed Liz Cheney spokesperson tells Matt Gaetz to 'leave his beauty bag at home' as he heads to Wyoming

  • Woman wanted on 74 charges of child sex abuse extradited to Australia

    Israeli authorities on Monday extradited a former teacher accused of sexually abusing her former students in Australia, capping a six-year legal battle that had strained relations between the two governments and antagonized Australia's Jewish community.

  • EU urges Navalny's release but no talk of Russia sanctions

    The European Union's foreign ministers on Monday condemned the arrest of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the detention of thousands during protests backing the most well-known critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin but stopped short of weighing new sanctions against Russia. “The Council considered it completely unacceptable, condemned the mass detentions, and the police brutality over the weekend,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after chairing the meeting in Brussels. “We call on Russia for the release of Mr. Navalny and those detained.”

  • Black family handcuffed at gunpoint by police sues Aurora, Colorado

    Brittney Gilliam had taken her family for a "Sunday funday" when officers with guns drawn ordered her and the four underage girls with her to exit the car.

  • Biden news – live: President says Democrats don’t have votes for Trump impeachment, as approval ratings soar

    Follow the latest updates

  • DC Guard Chief 'Deeply Troubled' After Nearly 200 Troops Test Positive for COVID-19

    All Guard members who test positive are quarantined and won't return to their home states until they're fully recovered.

  • Teen held in Indiana killings of 5, including pregnant woman

    Indianapolis police arrested a 17-year-old boy Monday in the killings of five people, including a pregnant woman, who were shot to death inside a home in what the city's mayor called a “devastating act of violence.” The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that the name of the suspect in Sunday's killings was “not being released at this time since the suspect is a juvenile." As officers were investigating, police received information about 4:40 a.m. that led them to a nearby home, where they found multiple adults dead inside from apparent gunshot wounds, Sgt. Shane Foley said Sunday.

  • Giuliani slams ‘hate-filled left-wing’ as he responds to $1.3bn defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems

    Donald Trump’s personal lawyer claims legal action is intended to ‘frighten people of faint heart’

  • North Carolina state senator Jeff Jackson to announce run for U.S. Senate

    Charlotte’s most popular millennial politician dad, Democratic state senator Jeff Jackson, will announce a bid for U.S. Senate this morning, kicking off a 2022 race for Richard Burr’s seat that could include Lara Trump on the Republican side.Why it matters: After a 2020 Senate race that was one of the most expensive on record, North Carolina again figures to be a pricey fight for the balance of power in the midterms.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here. * A potential matchup between a member of the Trump family and Jackson — a media-savvy attorney and National Guardsman who in every campaign makes a point to say that his opponents are good people — certainly won’t diminish that intrigue.  * Jackson, a father of three, told his wife Marisa that if he were to win the primary, they could expect “$100 million in negative ads, just tearing me down” in the general. * As they watched the riots at the Capitol on Jan. 6, Marisa told him, “You have to run.”Context: Many people remember the 2020 Senate race mainly for Democrat Cal Cunningham’s cringey texts and affair, which he was forced to apologize for. Cunningham was a veteran who also hinged his campaign on his character. * “There are going to be easy comparisons to make,” Jackson said. “But as the campaign goes on, within 60-90 days they’ll see that this is a completely different campaign and I’m a completely different person.” * State Sen. Erica Smith, who got 35% against Cunningham in the 2020 Democratic primary, is running again in 2022.In a Jan. 21 interview with Real America’s Voice, Lara Trump said of a Senate run: “It’s possible. … We can’t stay away for long. We’re all again in this fight for the rest of our lives in some form.” * Former Gov. Pat McCrory is also considering a run in the Republican primary.Fun fact: Jackson has about 200,000 followers across Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, not bad for a local politician whose district only sees about 110,000 votes cast. His following took off one icy day in February 2015, when he was alone in the state capitol tweeting about all the bills he was passing with unanimous support. Of course he was the only one voting. * “This is going to be like, ‘Night at the Museum’ except at the end we’ll have a stronger middle class,” he tweeted.Find more stories like this one in the forthcoming Axios Charlotte newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard. * Sign up here.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Indonesia detains Iranian, Chinese crews of seized tankers

    Indonesian authorities have detained the Iranian and Chinese crewmembers of two tankers that were seized for illegally transferring oil in Indonesian waters, an official said Tuesday. “MT Freya did the oil spilling,” Pramandita said.

  • Asia's 'El Chapo' Who Allegedly Made Over $17 Billion a Year is Arrested in Amsterdam

    A Chinese-born Canadian known as Asia’s “El Chapo” has been arrested in Amsterdam on Friday. Tse Chi Lop, 57, reportedly made up to $17.7 billion a year as the alleged leader of Asia’s biggest crime syndicate in history, referred to by its members as “The Company” and by law enforcers as "Sam Gor"  Tse allegedly conducted Sam Gor’s operations in Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia. It turns out Tse was responsible for 70% of the drugs that reach Australia.

  • Amazon delivery driver rescues infant allegedly abandoned after carjacking

    He said he spotted a carseat on the curb while delivering package, but at first did not realize there was a baby in it.

  • Republican split widens as Donald Trump intervenes in party elections in Arizona

    The acrimonious split within Republican ranks widened over the weekend as Donald Trump made his foray back into politics, backing the re-election of a hard-line supporter as chair of the party in Arizona. His wholehearted support for Kelli Ward was seen by allies as the former president firing a warning shot across the bows of any Republican senators considering backing his impeachment. Underlining Mr Trump’s grip on the Republican grassroots, the Arizona party also voted to censure John McCain’s widow, Cindy, former senator Jeff Flake and governor Doug Ducey, who refused to back the former president’s claims of election fraud. Mr Trump’s intervention came amid reports that he is considering setting up a “Patriot Party” which would spearhead primary challenges to his opponents in the 2022 mid-term elections. The former president has already amassed a massive war chest with his Save America political action committee declaring last month that it had raked in $207.5 million in donations.

  • Epstein's ex-girlfriend seeks dismissal of charges she faces

    A British socialite charged with recruiting teenage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse in the 1990s asked a judge Monday to dismiss the case on multiple grounds, including that a deal years ago not to prosecute Epstein and others should shield her from prosecution. Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell said the indictment against their client was obtained unjustly and doesn’t allege crimes specific enough to bring before a jury. The agreement sought to protect Epstein and those around him, but Maxwell was not identified by name in the document that was signed as Epstein agreed to plead guilty to state charges in Florida that forced him to register as a sex offender afterward.