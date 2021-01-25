Politics latest news: Row over vaccines will not disrupt UK rollout, says No 10 - watch live

The row between the European Union and AstraZeneca - in which Brussels has threatened to block vaccines made in the bloc from being exported - will not disrupt supplies to the UK, Downing Street has said.

Brussels last night imposed tighter controls on exports after becoming embroiled in a row with AstraZeneca, with the drugs company expected to deliver 50 million fewer doses to the EU than expected.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "AstraZeneca are committed to delivering two million doses a week to the UK and we are not expecting any changes to that.

"[Pfizer] supplies will be lower this month and next as it upgrades its factory but it will then increase production in March. Projection of volumes of delivery remain the same for that period."

Asked what the UK would do if there was a block placed on the Pfizer vaccine arriving from Belgium, the spokesman said: "I'm not going to get into hypotheticals. We continue to work closely with our suppliers and I've pointed to the fact that we're confident of our supplies."

This morning German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged a "fair" distribution of coronavirus vaccines across the world.

"Money is one thing, but the other thing in a time of scarcity is the availability of the vaccine. Here it's about a fair distribution, and not about a question of money," she told an online forum.

"Let's not kid ourselves, the question of who gets which vaccine in the world will of course leave new wounds and new memories because those who get such emergency help will remember that."

It comes as AstraZeneca vaccines meant for and paid for by the EU could have ended up in Britain, diplomatic sources in Brussels claimed today.

Story continues

Follow the latest updates below.

02:03 PM

Schools reopening announcement 'in next few days' says minister

An announcement about schools will be made "in the next few days", the schools standards minister has said.

Nick Gibb told MPs the decision about "when and how we can reopen" would be based on data such as hospitalisation rates and mortality, the rate of vaccination and the challenge of new variants.

"The Government recognises that head teachers, teachers, support staff, parents and carers need time to prepare for reopening and that's why (Education Secretary Gavin Williamson) made it clear last week that we will give two weeks' notice to schools, colleges and universities so that they can prepare for a return to face-to-face education.

"We want to give two weeks' notice so that parents can make arrangements for the care of their children and we will be making announcements in the next few days."

This morning Nadhim Zahawi dropped some pretty heavy hints that primary schools could reopen first (see 8:10am).

01:59 PM

Russian malware in Government-donated laptops 'dealt with', says minister

The Russian malware discovered on Government-provided laptops for students having to learn from home has been "dealt with", minister Nick Gibb has said.

Schools around the UK found that devices provided by the Government arrived with a virus on them which connected to servers in Russia, raising concerns that hackers could steal data on vulnerable students.

Asked about this during a Commons debate, the schools standards minister told MPs "this occurred on a very small number of devices.

"They have now been dealt with, the virus has been removed."

Mr Gibb also reiterated the Governments plan to give schools and colleges "two weeks' notice".

He said this was important "not just for schools but parents as well, who need to know precisely what childcare arrangements will be".

But he could not give a sense of when that would be.

01:52 PM

Boris Johnson to give press conference tonight

Boris Johnson will give another Downing Street press conference, Number 10 has confirmed.

The Prime Minister will be joined by England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Simon Stevens, the chief executive of NHS England.

The trio will appear at 5pm.

Coming live to a screen near you - Reuters

01:50 PM

Rishi Sunak urges patience ahead of Budget update on Covid support

Rishi Sunak has insisted further economic support is coming in response to Covid-19, although he remained tight-lipped on the detail when challenged by MPs.

The Chancellor was challenged by several MPs, including some from the Conservative benches, to extend support to businesses and individuals - including the £20 weekly boost to Universal Credit.

He told MPs that "if it's reasonable" all options will be considered "in the round at Budget, where we will set out the next stage of our economic response to coronavirus."

Treasury select committee chairman Mel Stride warned of a "looming bloodbath" when a moratorium on commercial evictions comes to an end in March.

Mr Sunak replied: "The Housing Secretary [Robert Jenrick] is very engaged with this issue and he's worked with the industry to put in place various codes of practice to encourage good and constructive dialogue between landlords and tenants for a difficult situation, and I think there are promising signs that that is happening."

01:43 PM

Minister restates Government commitment to reopen schools first

A minister has restated the commitment to reopen schools as the priority at the start of the process for lifting lockdown restrictions.

Nick Gibb, the schools standards minister, told the Commons: "It is the Government's strong desire to reopen all schools, colleges and universities as soon as possible.

"We will prioritise the reopening of schools as we begin the process of lifting lockdown restrictions.

"We are acutely aware of the damage to children's education and development, particularly to the most disadvantaged pupils by being away from school and of the increased burdens that are placed on parents.

"And that's why we allowed early years providers to remain open throughout this lockdown."

01:41 PM

Lobby latest: Ministers told to expect 'intense pressure' on hospitals for weeks to come

Ministers have been told to expect "intense pressure in hospital, and high death rates" to continue for some weeks yet, despite more than 6.5m people having received the Covid vaccine.

This morning Cabinet discussed the latest on Covid-19, with Boris Johnson "once again paying tribute to the British public for the sacrifices they continue to make in our fight against the virus", his official spokesman said.

"The Prime Minister highlighted that while we are now seeing signs of new case numbers reducing, we can anticipate that intense pressure in hospitals and high death rates will persist in coming weeks, underlining the importance of continuing to follow the rules," he added.

"The chief scientific adviser (Sir Patrick) set out that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine remains both safe and effective and that the trials showed similar immune responses in both younger and older adults."

Ealing Hospital has gone above ICU capacity - Heathcliff O'Malley

01:36 PM

Lobby latest: Boris Johnson has not 'lost faith' in Gavin Williamson

Boris Johnson has not 'lost faith' in Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to do his job, despite a minister being sent in his place to answer an urgent question.

Schools minister Nick Gibb is currently replying for the Government later in response to a UQ on its plan for the reopening of schools - despite Labour addressing the question to Mr Williamson.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman, asked if Mr Johnson had lost faith in Mr Williamson to do the job, said: "No. The Education Secretary continues to do a good job and continues to work closely with schools as we move through the pandemic...

"It remains that we want to see children back in school as fast as possible, but we must do that in a way that is consistent with keeping the infection rate down."

Gavin Williamson is under pressure over repeated failings at DfE - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

01:34 PM

Lobby latest: Still no decision on quarantine hotels

The Government will keep coronavirus measures at the border under review, Downing Street has said, ahead of an expected announcement on quarantine hotels later on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We will continue to keep our measures at the border under review to ensure that we don't reimport cases of the (virus) as we continue to try and drive down case numbers."

The spokesman declined to give details of when the Covid Operations Committee would meet on Tuesday.

01:34 PM

Lobby latest: 'No data' to back up German newspaper claim about AstraZeneca

Downing Street has pushed back against claims in Germany that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine was far less effective in older people.

Yesterday German newspaper Handelsblatt claimed that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine might only have an efficacy of about eight per cent among those over the age of 65 – far lower than the 70 per cent overall efficacy among adults reported by researchers last year.

However this morning the German health ministry denied this, reiterating that it expects the European Medicines Agency to decide on Friday whether to approve the vaccine.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "Oxford has come out and said there is no basis for that allegation and AstraZeneca said it was completely incorrect.

"I believe you will have seen the German health ministry have denied these reports and confirmed there is no data to substantiate this claim."

01:27 PM

Have your say: Is the EU right to react to AstraZeneca's supply shift?

A row has erupted after the EU threatened to block exports of the Belgian-made Pfizer vaccine in response to news that AstraZeneca will deliver 50 million fewer doses to the EU than it had expected.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed with Oxford University, is not even approved yet in the EU, although the bloc did sign a deal in August for 300 million doses, with an option for 100 million more.

This morning Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, insisted that the potential blockade would not affect the UK's rollout - although he admitted that supply was still "tight".

He also urged against "vaccine nationalism", noting that the world must be protected - a sentiment that was echoed by French MEP Véronique Trillet-Lenoir.

So is the EU right to threaten to withhold doses made in its bloc -or are politicians playing a dangerous game with public health? Have your say in the poll below.

12:33 PM

Hold off on booking your summer holiday, vaccine minister says

It's not the news we wanted to hear but Nadhim Zahawi has said people should not be booking summer holidays abroad.

He said it was “far too early” to even speculate about summer holidays with 37,000 people still in hospital being treated for Covid-19.

Asked whether his advice to people considering booking a summer holiday now was not to do so right now, he replied: “Absolutely.

“At the moment, we have reached base camp, if I can describe it as that, with the vaccine deployment programme, over six and a half million people now with the first dose..a long way to go.”

You can read the full write-up here

12:30 PM

Coronavirus likely to become 'more treatable' in next 6 months

It is "possible" that coronavirus will become a "much more treatable disease" over the next six to 18 months, Sir Simon adds.

He tells the Committee: "I think a lot of us in the health service are increasingly hopeful that the second half of the year and beyond we will also see more therapeutics and more treatments for coronavirus."

He added: "There are a number of others (treatments) in the pipeline and I think it is possible that over the course of the next six to 18 months coronavirus also becomes a much more treatable disease with antivirals and other therapies, which alongside the vaccination programme, holds out the hope of a return to a much more normal future."

12:11 PM

'Of course there is supply shortage', Sir Simon Stevens tells MPs

Sir Simon Stevens has told the committee that "of course there is a supply shortage" of coronavirus vaccines.

"If there were unlimited vaccines then you wouldn't see what the European Commission were saying yesterday, you wouldn't see Italy attempting to sue one of the manufacturers, you wouldn't see Germany in uproar as it is today," he said.

"Of course there's a supply shortage, and we've done very well in this country to get the supply we have available to us, the question is how do we use it to best effect."



For more of the Germany fall-out read this

11:44 AM

Inside No 10

Boris Johnson chairs the weekly cabinet meeting - Pippa Fowles

Boris Johnson chairs the weekly cabinet meeting. We'll find out from lobby later the ins and outs of what was discussed.

11:36 AM

NHS being stretched in 'extreme way', NHS boss warns

Sir Simon Stevens, NHS England chief executive, has described the current scenario with coronavirus as a "very serious position with all sorts of knock-on consequences, not only for patients and families with coronavirus but other services as well".

He told the Health and Social Care Committee: "Everybody is getting intensive care and ventilators who clinicians think would benefit, but let's not disguise the fact that this is obviously stretching the system in an extreme way."

Sir Simon added that across the NHS in England there are about 3,700 core critical care beds, with a further 2,170 surge beds and facilities, which are currently "occupied by patients who need critical care".

He added: "Said another way, more than 50% of critical care beds on top of the core capacity, and that is obviously requiring a flex in staffing levels and staff are working under incredible pressure to deliver those services."

11:25 AM

UK expertise to other nations 'laudable', says MP

Andrew Bridgen has said the New Variant Assessment Platform is "absolutely" the right course of action to be taking right now.

The North West Leicestershire MP tells The Telegraph: "Even when we are fully vaccinated in the UK, we're not safe until we have everyone vaccinated and suppress the virus and ensure mutations aren't coming along.



"On the plane you put your own mask on first and then we've got to help everyone else and we will be the first to do that."

11:01 AM

UK to offer genomics expertise to identify new variants of virus

The offer is being extended to countries who do not have the resources to do so.

The ‘New Variant Assessment Platform’ will help countries to identify changes in the virus, while providing an early warning of new mutations that could endanger the UK New commitment to improve Global Health Security comes as the UK holds G7 presidency this year.

The announcement comes as part of a speech Matt Hancock will deliver at Chatham House.

The platform will be led by Public Health England (PHE) working with NHS Test and Trace and academic partners as well as the World Health Organization’s SARS-CoV-2 Global Laboratory Working Group.

10:45 AM

'Early successes' need to be maintained in order to see schools open, says senior Tory MP

Sir Bernard Jenkin has called on the Government to "sustain" its early success of "placing large-scale speculative orders for vaccines", or risk the prospect of sending children back to schools being nothing but "wasted breath".

Writing for Conservative Home Sir Bernard said: "The last thing any government needs is to be a victim of its own success. Get it right, and the TBI modelling suggests we could have last year’s “September-style” restrictions by April."

10:07 AM

UsforThem

Steve Baker, the deputy chairman of the Covid Recovery Group, has called on the Government to reopen schools after joining the UsforThem campaign.

It comes after The Telegraph revealed today six more Tory MPs joined the campaign group, which calls for schools to fully reopen or for ministers to quantify the harms and benefits of the schools shutdown, taking the total number of Conservatives opposing the prolonged closures to 17.

Delighted that @SteveBakerHW is backing this important campaign! 👏👏



The schools shutdown is causing irreversible & lifelong harm to all children❌



Join Steve and tens of thousands of others across the UK by using the hashtag #REOPENSCHOOLS⭐️



Sign up: https://t.co/sKOLIyuLq6 pic.twitter.com/M83F7RMbaq — UsforThemUK ⭐️ (@UsforThemUK) January 26, 2021

09:28 AM

Where's Gavin?

Labour Whips has taken to Twitter this morning to show their discontent towards the Education Secretary and an Urgent Question they are asking later.

The UQ asks Mr Williamson if he will make a statement on the Government's plan for the reopening of educational settings. They aren't impressed that he "isn't turning up":

🕵️‍♀️ Where’s @GavinWilliamson ?



There’s an urgent question in Parliament today which is of huge importance to millions of students, parents, teachers & staff looking for answers on the Government’s plans for the reopening of educational settings. Gavin Williamson isn’t turning up. pic.twitter.com/eLDWJR2HPK — Labour Whips (@labourwhips) January 26, 2021

08:59 AM

EU may take legal action against AstraZeneca, MEP claims

French MEP Veronique Trillet-Lenoir said the European Commission will consider legal action against AstraZeneca amid the row over vaccine supplies.

The European Commission has accused the pharmaceutical company, which worked with Oxford University on the development of the Covid-19 vaccine, of failing to give a valid explanation for not delivering doses to the bloc.

Ms Trillet-Lenoir told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "A contract is a commitment, it is based on public money, long negotiations with mutual agreements on prices and ability (to deliver).

"The Commission is right to say that, when trust is betrayed, we should take strong decisions.

"First of all, (it) is thinking about controlling exportation for products made in the EU.

"But the Parliament would agree, and will be alongside the Commission, if the decision is to take legal action."

08:58 AM

Have your say: Is the EU right to react to AstraZeneca's supply shift?

A row has erupted after the EU threatened to block exports of the Belgian-made Pfizer vaccine in response to news that AstraZeneca will deliver 50 million fewer doses to the EU than it had expected.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed with Oxford University, is not even approved yet in the EU, although the bloc did sign a deal in August for 300 million doses, with an option for 100 million more.

This morning Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, insisted that the potential blockade would not affect the UK's rollout - although he admitted that supply was still "tight".

He also urged against "vaccine nationalism", noting that the world must be protected - a sentiment that was echoed by French MEP Véronique Trillet-Lenoir.

So is the EU right to threaten to withhold doses made in its bloc -or are politicians playing a dangerous game with public health? Have your say in the poll below.

08:44 AM

DfE 'useless' and Boris Johnson not prioritising schools, claims Labour MP

Labour has questioned whether the Government is prioritising reopening schools following mixed messages from Boris Johnson and Downing Street yesterday, and slammed the Department for Education as "useless".

Shadow schools minister Wes Streeting told BBC Radio 4's Today that ministers were acting as though they were "passive bystanders when it comes to education and behaving as if everything is out of their control".

He added: "Of course the decision about a date has to be driven by the trajectory of the virus - we all understand that. But Government can and should be acting now.

"And bluntly, given the absolute state we've seen from the Department for Education over the best part of the year... it is entirely reasonable - indeed necessary - to ask the Government for a plan because if there is one thing we know from the Department for Education, it is that they are absolutely useless when it comes to planning and preparation and actively doing everything they can to get children learning."

08:38 AM

AstraZeneca withholding EU vaccines because they paid less, French MEP suggests

A French MEP has implied that AstraZeneca is witholding Covid vaccines because the EU negotiated "lower prices" than the UK.

Véronique Trillet-Lenoir, an oncologist and politician of La République En Marche, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme she was "quite surprised and disappointed to see [AstraZeneca's] methods, which are unfair and unacceptable", noting that the European Commission "has been negotiating on behalf of 27 states, which made possible lower prices."

Asked if she thought the EU was missing out because the UK had paid more, she said "it could really be an explanation... other countries are paying a higher price. It is their choice, but it should not enter into the pharma's decisions."

However she defended the EU's approach, saying "many states could not even think of a vaccine if they could not rely on commission. It is good, it is safe, but it is happening in an ecosystem which is very competitive."

Ms Trillet-Lenoir stressed all countries should have "access to a minimum level of doses of the vaccine", adding: "I would be as concerned if the UK was in difficulties with AstraZeneca".

08:25 AM

New Zealand unlikely to open borders for 'much of this year', says Jacinda Arden

New Zealand has given us a glimpse of what could be in store for the rest of us, after Prime Minister Jacinda Arden said the country's were likely to remain closed for much of the year.

The emergence over the weekend of New Zealand's first case of community transmission in more than two months showed the danger Covid-19 still posed to a nation hailed for its response to the coronavirus, she said.

"Given the risks in the world around us and the uncertainty of the global rollout of a vaccine, we can expect our borders to be impacted for much of this year," she told reporters.

New Zealand's borders have been effectively closed to all but returning citizens since last March, although they are exploring "travel bubbles" with Australia and Pacific island nations, which have also been largely successful at keeping out or containing the virus.

Jacinda Ardern said the government would not re-open its borders while the pandemic was still raging worldwide - Getty

08:19 AM

'Too early' to think about foreign summer holidays, says minister

Another minister has said it is "too early" for people to think about summer holiday plans, amid growing concerns that foreign trips could be off the agenda for some time yet.

Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, told BBC Breakfast: "I would say it is too early to begin to speculate on summer holidays.

"I think the right thing to do now is to continue with our vaccination drive. I think on Saturday we got to half a million first dose jabs in a single day - we continue to make great progress."

He told Sky News: "At the moment we have reached Base Camp, if I could describe it as that - over 6.5 million people now with the first dose. There is a long way to go."

Read: The Government is threatening to consign holidays to history

08:13 AM

AstraZeneca must give Europe its 'fair share' of Covid vaccine, says German minister

German health minister Jens Spahn backed the EU's proposals to block exports of the Covid-19 vaccine, saying Europe should have its "fair share".

The EU has proposed setting up a register of vaccine exports amid frustration over delays in deliveries of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot and other supply problems.

"I can understand that there are production problems but then it must affect everyone in the same way," Spahn told ZDF television.

"This is not about Europe first but about Europe's fair share," he said, adding it therefore made sense to have export limits on vaccines.

Production problems "must affect everyone in the same way," Jens Spahn said - Bloomberg

08:10 AM

Primary schools likely to reopen before secondary schools, minister hints

Primary schools could reopen before secondary schools, a minister has hinted.

Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News that infection rates were "much lower" in primary schools - noting secondary schools had five-time the rate - suggesting they could reopen first.

Asked if that was possible from the February half term, he said; "It will happen, it will happen as a priority, I can't give you a timeline but it is an absolute priority."

08:07 AM

Quarantine hotels to block new variants will be announced today, minister confirms

Ministers are expected to sign off plans for quarantine hotels today, in a bid to keep the new variants from spreading throughout the UK.

It is thought the hotels - where international arrivals must stay for 10 days - will be targeted at high-risk regions including South Africa, South America and Portugal initially.

The Health and Business Secretaries will be "heavily engaged" with industry to discuss support, the vaccines minister said this morning.

Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News: "There will be an announcement on this issue later on today, so I can only say to you that it is the right thing to do, because I am the vaccines minister, that as we vaccinate more of the adult population, if there are new variants like the South African or the Brazilian variants, we need to be very careful.

"We acted on those very quickly and of course dealt with travel from those countries, and from Portugal and elsewhere, rapidly so it is important we continue to review our border policy and an announcement will be made when a decision has been taken."

07:54 AM

Boris Johnson fights to reopen schools before Easter

Boris Johnson is fighting to get schools open before Easter amid growing concerns over the damage being done to a generation of children by the third coronavirus lockdown.

Government sources said on Monday night that mid-March is now viewed by ministers as the target deadline by which to reopen schools.

Confirmation is expected this week that hopes of children returning to the classroom after the February half-term break will not be met. Labour will table an urgent question in the Commons on Tuesday to demand answers on the Government's plan.

It comes as a further six Tory MPs on Monday joined the campaign group UsforThem, which calls for schools to fully reopen or for ministers to quantify the harms and benefits of the schools shutdown, taking the total number of Conservatives opposing the prolonged closures to 17.