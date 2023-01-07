News briefs: AR rifle taken in Chillicothe search warrant, park director resigns

Which serving a search warrant on Jan. 6, 2023, the Chillicothe Police SWAT team found ammo, two guns, including one used in a crime, three ounces of narcotics and a large sum of cash on E. Water Street.

CHILLICOTHE― The Chillicothe Police SWAT team executed a search warrant on Friday that ended in the arrest of a Columbus man.

Stefhon Greathouse, 19, of Columbus, was arrested and charged with having weapons under disability and receiving stolen property. Additional felony charges are pending lab results and the continued investigation, according to the Chillicothe Police Department.

Around 2 p.m. on Jan. 6, the SWAT team executed a search warrant with the assistance of the Chillicothe Police Detective and Patrol Division at 553 E. Water St. Officers found ammo, two guns, including one used in a crime, three ounces of narcotics and a large sum of cash.

Greathouse was indicted in Ross County in October for three charges of aggravated possession of drugs, all fifth-degree felonies. He has a court date scheduled for Feb. 6 at 1:30 p.m. in Judge Matthew Schmidt's courtroom, according to the Ross County Clerk of Courts' website.

Ohio Investigative Unit investigates illegal bar in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE― The Ross County Sheriff's Office has contacted the Ohio Investigative Unit in reference to a possible illegal liquor establishment.

A citizen contacted the sheriff's office on Jan. 5 about a garage on S. Mountain St. that resembled a bar, complete with a neon sign that said "BAR", according to a report from the sheriff's office. An investigation was opened on the incident.

Ross County Park District Director resigns

CHILLICOTHE― Ross County Park District Director Joe Letsche resigned from his position last week.

In a Facebook post, Letsche said he will continue working with the park district for a month before moving to Cincinnati.

In the post, Letche said, "All I can say (for now) is that it's been an absolute honor and privilege to have the opportunity to work alongside the other staff, the board of directors, and you guys, to help facilitate the continuing evolution of the Park District and spread the magic dirt. I think we've accomplished some good stuff and I know that more good stuff is coming!"

Story continues

In a press release, park project manager said, "Joe has contributed immensely to the vision and growth of the Park District and his accomplishments will leave a lasting imprint on all of our parks."

Letsche said the board is now searching for a replacement director.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: News briefs: AR rifle taken in Chillicothe search warrant, Columbus man arrested