News Briefs: Columbia Gas offers early budget plan

Columbia Gas offers enrollment now for 2023-2024 budget plan

Get a head start on your winter heating bills by signing up for the 2023-2024 Budget Plan. The Budget Plan is the best option for customers to manage the impact of winter heating bills by spreading the total cost of heating more evenly throughout the year.

The Budget Plan allows for a year-round rolling enrollment, which prevents a high budget amount during the winter months, as the amount to enroll is recalculated monthly based on an entire 12-month history.

Columbia Gas customers may sign up for the Budget Plan anytime by paying the “budget payment” amount on their August bill, going online to ColumbiaGasOhio.com/Budget, or calling 1-800-344-4077 to speak with a customer service representative.

Once enrolled, customers will pay the “budget payment” amount listed on their monthly bill from August 2023 to July 2024. The budget payment amount will then be the same from month to month, eliminating the guesswork of budgeting and avoiding increased heating costs during the winter season. Accounts are reviewed and adjusted, if needed, in March.

Each customer’s budget plan amount is individually calculated by looking at previous usage rates, 30-year average weather, and the current and estimated cost of natural gas.

The budget plan is free and open to all Columbia Gas customers. Visit ColumbiaGasOhio.com/Budget for more information.

Bradner legion to hold baked steak dinner

BRADNER - On Sunday, the Bradner American Legion is hosting its Famous Baked Steak Dinner for $10. Menu includes a baked steak, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, dessert and a drink. Serving starts at 11 a.m. and goes till sold out. Call 419-288-3634 to reserve a dinner.

Housing authority to meet

FREMONT - The next bi-monthly meeting of the Sandusky Metropolitan Housing Authority will be 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8. at the Sandusky MHA Office, 1358 Mosser Drive.

Clyde Museum to present program on play publisher

CLYDE - The Clyde Museum, 124 W. Buckeye St., will present its “Second Tuesday Program” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8.

"Albert Ames: Clyde's Publisher of 500 Plays and More" will be presented by Tiffany Willey Middleton of Chicago, Illinois. Ames published and supplied plays, makeup, and costumes to America's amateur theater industry from 1873 until 1917. Program admission is free.

Parking will be available in the alleyway parking lots behind the museum (enter from Forest St.), on-street parking on Main Street, the downtown plaza on Railroad Street, and the parking lot at the former First Financial Bank on the corner of West Buckeye and George streets.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: News Briefs: Columbia Gas offers early budget plan