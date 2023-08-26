News Briefs: ODOT earmarks funds for Fremont, Port Clinton

News brief logo

Fremont, Port Clinton to receive ODOT road improvement funds

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Transportation is providing $16.9 million to 10 municipalities in nine counties to help fund major roadway reconstruction or maintenance projects. The funding comes from ODOT’s Small City Program. This program provides funding for road, safety, or signal projects on certain routes within municipalities with a population between 5,000 and 24,999.

Fremont will receive, $1,524,00 in Fiscal Year 2026 for Oak Harbor Road and Moore Street roadway improvements.

The Oak Harbor Road improvements include repaving from West State Street to the U.S. 20 ramps. Improvements also include sidewalk ramps, pavement markings, and signage. The Moore Street improvements include converting the corridor to a shared-use roadway, adding shared bike lane markings and signage.

In Port Clinton, the city will receive $1,699,400 in Fiscal Year 2027. The money is earmarked for West Perry Street, Harrison Street, and Monroe Street reconstruction work. Those projects include reconstructing West Perry Street from Harrison Street to Jackson Street, resurfacing West Perry Street from Jackson Street to Monroe Street, and reconstructing Harrison Street and Monroe Street.

The project scope also includes curb and gutter removal and replacement, driveways, sidewalk, ramps, manholes and valves, crosswalks, pavement markings, and catch basin/curb inlets.

Genoa stadium receives new moniker

GENOA- GenoaBank announced the home of the Genoa Comets is now GenoaBank Stadium. Genoa Area Local Schools and GenoaBank expanded their partnership to include stadium naming rights, further strengthening their shared vision and commitment to the Comet community.

Martin P. Sutter, Chairman, President/CEO of GenoaBank noted, "Our children are our future and represent a beacon of hope to all of us. As a locally owned community bank, we are here to support the students, the administrators, and the overall goodwill of the Genoa Schools. We have been a longstanding supporter of the Comet Community and excited to be the naming partner for Jim Firestone Field at GenoaBank Stadium."

Bellevue church to host financial course

BELLEVUE - Bellevue Alliance Church will be hosting Financial Peace University starting on Sept. 11 and continuing through Nov. 6. Classes are at 6:30 p.m. This class is one of the top finance classes in America and has helped more than 10 million people.

For more information call 419-483-0120.

Women's Connection to meet Sept. 12

FREMONT - Fremont Area Women’s Connection will hold a Ladies Luncheon on Sept. 12 at Victor’s Event Center, 2270 Hayes Ave.

The theme is "Fashionista Fun." Bring a scarf to wear. The speaker, Nancy Williams of New Bremen, will share her story: "You Are Priceless and Can Live Above Any Circumstance.”

The doors open at 10:30 a.m. for coffee and socializing. Lunch and the program are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $14.

Make a reservation by Sept. 8. Call or text Donna at 419-680-2251 or e-mail Carrol at fawcluncheon@gmail.com. Reservations and cancellations must be reported.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Port Clinton, Fremont to receive ODOT funds