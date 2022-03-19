News Briefs: Terra to offer free Small Business Basics class

Turnpike offers new two-year apprentice program aimed at diversity

BEREA — The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has launched a new two-year apprentice program designed to increase diversity and inclusion among the ranks of its maintenance roadway workforce.

Eight apprenticeships (one per maintenance building) are available through the turnpike commission’s first-ever Maintenance Worker Class II Roadway Trainee development program, which requires the trainees to sign a two-year agreement.

The entry-level program pays nearly $23 per hour and provides Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) education and training at no cost to the trainee. Other benefits include healthcare, pension, life insurance, paid leave and holidays, work boot stipend, and the potential for a full-time career with growth and advancement as a turnpike commission employee.

The trainee selection process will be based on the applicant’s background, competency, demonstrated ability to learn the required skills, and aptitude to obtain a CDL within two years from their date of hire.

Trainees who are retained and complete the required duties may graduate from the program after completing the first year and would be eligible for permanent full-time Maintenance Worker Class II positions.

Applicants can select a preferred workplace location from the turnpike commission’s eight maintenance buildings located in the Ohio cities of (west to east): Pioneer, Swanton, Elmore, Castalia, Amherst, Richfield, Windham and Canfield. Visit https://www.ohioturnpike.org/about-us/careers for a list of career opportunities.

Terra State to offer free Small Business Basics class

FREMONT — The Ohio Small Business Development Center at Terra State Community College is offering free, three-hour seminars, “Small Business Basics,” that will answer questions about starting, buying or expanding a small business.

This seminar will take the confusion out of your efforts and help you avoid costly mistakes and unnecessary steps. Learn the basics of name registration, licensing, taxes, zoning, business entities, employees, insurance, financing and business planning. The April schedule is:

The class will be at Terra State Community College, 2830 Napoleon Road, Doepker Leadership and Entrepreneurial Center, Building B, Room 103.

Sessions will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 6 and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 20.

These events are free and open to the public. To register or for more information, contact Miranda Hoffman, Director of the Ohio Small Business Development Center at 419-559-2210 or mhoffma05@terra.edu.

