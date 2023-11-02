News Briefs: YMCA to hold Board, Volunteer Fair

'Legacy of Art' reception set for Saturday

PORT CLINTON - "A Legacy of Art" exhibit is now open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Port Clinton Art Garage, 317 W. Perry St. An opening reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.

Volunteer fair set at the YMCA

FREMONT - A local Sandusky County nonprofit resource group has to announce theupcoming Board and Volunteer Fair, a unique event that connects local nonprofits and community members looking to make a positive impact.

This event will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at the YMCA of Sandusky County, 1000 North St. The Board and Volunteer Fair offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for individuals seeking to engage with localorganizations and charities. Attendees will have the chance to explore various nonprofit booths, learn about their missions, and discover exciting volunteer and board member openings.

To learn more, or to donate, visit our website at www.sanduskyccf.org or contact Andrea Gibson at 419-332-1591 or director@sanduskyccf.org.

Church chicken barbecue set for Sunday

OAK HARBOR - St. Paul Lutheran Church, 9789 W. Oak Harbor Southeast Road, will be hosting its annual chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the church. Menu includes a half chicken, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, bread, sherbet, and a drink. Cost of the meal will be $12. Contact any church member or call 419-898-2168 to buy a tickets. This event is drive-thru or carryout only. A limited number of tickets may be available the day of the event.

Republican Women to meet Nov. 9

FREMONT - Sandusky County Republican Women will meet at 5 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Sandusky Township Hall, 2207 Oak Harbor Road. Officers for the 2024-2025 term will be elected.

Members and guests are always welcome to attend. Call Kim Foreman, president, at 419-603-1503 for more information.

Toy Drive begins in Ottawa County on Nov. 9

PORT CLINTON - In collaboration with Marine Toys for Tots and Ottawa County Holiday Bureau, the Salvation Army announced that its Annual Toy Drive will kick off with an open house on Nov. 9.

Businesses, churches, and organizations wishing to be a toy collection site can call the office at 419-732-2769 to make a reservation for the First Annual Holiday Toy Kick-Off Open House. Groups can take a peek at where the magic happens, pick up a toy collection box for a business, and enjoy coffee and donuts.

This year, with the rising cost of everyday items, agencies anticipate serving more children than ever. People can drop off new, unwrapped toy donations at one of the collection locations starting Nov. 9. A list of drop off locations will be on the Facebook Page: The Salvation Army – Ottawa County, Ohio, or at the office, 1834 East Perry St., Port Clinton.

Anyone looking for an easy way to donate can bring their items to the Salvation Army Port Clinton Service Center for the Channel 13 Hope for the Holidays drive-through toy drop-off event on Dec. 8. To donate, or for more information, call the Salvation Army at 419-732-2769.

Free Thanksgiving Dinner planned in Elmore

ELMORE - On Thanksgiving Day, there will be a free Thanksgiving Dinner available to all,particularly Ottawa and Sandusky county residents.

Serving will be between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Woodmore High School, 633 Fremont St.

The menu includes: Turkey or ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, vegetable, anddinner roll provided by Ole Zim’s Wagon Shed, as well as desserts donated from local churches.

Volunteers put together meals for guests during the Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Elmore in 2020. This year the meal will be offered as a dine-in dinner for the first time since the pandemic.

This is the 15th year for the Free Thanksgiving Dinner. It is put on and sponsored by local churches, businesses, community organizations, and many volunteers who all help make it a success each year. Last year, there were 600 meals handed out and the same is expected this year.

This is the first year since the pandemic to have a dine-in dinner, which was switched to drive-thru only in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Anyone who would like to donate their time for this event is asked to contact Bob Daniel at bdaniel808@yahoo.com.

Anyone wanting to donate to this cause and to help keep it going beyond this year can send donations to Elmore Church of God, c/o Thanksgiving Dinner, 310 Congress St., Elmore, OH 4341.

