News from the California Capitol: Concerns over utility bill changes
News from the California Capitol: Concerns over utility bill changes
News from the California Capitol: Concerns over utility bill changes
From one of the best Super Bowls ever played to C.J. Stroud's instant emergence as a star, these are the moments that made us love football in 2023.
This year, tech companies have made concessions that would have once been unthinkable. It's all because of the European Union.
Why resolutions are an important tradition in my home — and why other families avoid them, or find alternate ways to reflect on the new year.
Talk about a gift that keeps on giving: Take online classes taught by celebrities, chefs and other experts in their field.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap all the Christmas Eve NFL action from Sunday and give their instant takeaways and analysis. Fitz and Frank start off by highlighting the biggest games of the day, including the Miami Dolphins defeating the Dallas Cowboys, Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns showing that they're contenders and the Detroit Lions winning a division for the first time since 1993. Next, the dynamic duo move on to recapping the rest of Saturday and Sunday's games one by one, as Fitz and Frank go back and forth on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their win streak, the New York Jets and whether jobs should be on the line, a disappointing showing from the Indianapolis Colts and more. The hosts finish off the show by giving their expectations for the Christmas Day games.
Jorge Martin breaks down how Tampa Bay's top wide receiver just might be the biggest draft-day steal at the position and possibly a league winner.
Doormats no more, the Detroit Lions should feel good about their chances against the NFC's lower seeds — and about the roster and braintrust they've built going forward.
The Bills face another high-stakes game as they look to stay alive for the postseason.
If you're over Jazzercise, Buns of Steel and the Thighmaster, there's a whole new set of fitness trends to check out — all backed by thousands of Amazon shoppers.
A 1984 Nissan Sentra two-door hatchback with many options, found in a Northern California wrecking yard.
Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers, so a Porsche wasn't too expensive of a gift to give to the Kellys.
What you need to know about how to watch tonight's Bills at Chargers match.
With this price slash, you'll score six blades for just $30 — that's $5 a pop.
Bluesky announced this week that you can now view posts on from the social network without logging in. It's also overhauled its logo, replacing the cloudy blue sky with a simple blue butterfly.
22,000-plus five-star reviewers can't be wrong.
Back in mid-September, a pair of Massachusetts lawmakers introduced a bill “to ensure the responsible use of advanced robotic technologies.” The bill has had a hearing already, which is wonderful news.
In 2013, Elon Musk published a white paper that teased the idea of zipping from Los Angeles to San Francisco in just 35 minutes through a vacuum-sealed tube -- a system he called hyperloop. The idea “originated out of his hatred for California’s proposed high-speed rail system,” according to his biographer Ashlee Vance. Ten years later, the most high-profile startup that tried to follow in Musk’s footsteps -- Hyperloop One -- is closing its doors.
The NBA’s Christmas Day slate features five games, the past four champions, the three leading scorers, two 38-year-olds and a pear-shaped reigning Finals MVP. There is something for everyone. Allow me to explain.
These stylish, cozy bottoms have earned more than 12,000 perfect ratings.
Major League Baseball voted to approve some rule changes Thursday.