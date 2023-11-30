News Channel 8 at 11:00
In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?
Matt Miazga allegedly confronted officials after their playoff win over the New York Red Bulls earlier this month.
In addition to Frank Reich, the Panthers fired QB coach Josh McCown, too.
Sam Altman is officially back as OpenAI's CEO after a tumultuous week and change. In a letter circulated internally at OpenAI and subsequently published to the OpenAI blog, Altman announced that Mira Murati, who was briefly appointed interim CEO by the previous board, will return to her role as CTO, and confirmed that the initial new board will consist of Bret Taylor, the former co-CEO of Salesforce; Quora CEO D’Angelo, who served on the previous board; and economist and political veteran Larry Summers. Microsoft will also gain representation on the board in the form of a non-voting observer.
AWS is all-in on AI, and they're playing the long game.
In a filing made to the Colorado Supreme Court, lawyers for former President Donald Trump say that he never took an oath “to support the Constitution of the United States,’’ and should therefore not be banned from the state’s presidential ballots in 2024 based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.
It's your last chance for Cyber Monday savings on gifts for all the gadget geeks and smart home enthusiasts in your life.
The founder of the infamous and now-defunct spyware maker Hacking Team was arrested on Saturday after allegedly stabbing and attempting to murder a relative, according to multiple news reports. David Vincenzetti, who launched Hacking Team in 2003, was arrested when police showed up to his apartment after his cousin called the police, local media reported, because he couldn’t reach his wife on the phone. According to Italian newspaper Il Giorno, the woman was visiting Vincenzetti, who reportedly had psychological issues, to take care of him.
The Nuggets went 6-5 without their standout guard.
It's time for Scott Pianowski's latest edition of the fantasy power rankings — how much has the top of the list changed this time?
Party season is upon us. The post 11 festive holiday party dresses and jumpsuits you can buy for less than $75 at Nordstrom appeared first on In The Know.
Last year's College Football Playoff selection was relatively straightforward. This year might be chaos.
In Western markets, freight forwarders are well into digitizing their operations, but the same doesn’t hold true in Southeast Asia, say the founders of Fr8Labs. The reasons for that include the lack of localized software and a more fragmented logistics industry where SMBs dominate. Fr8Labs wants to digitize Asia’s logistics industry with its SaaS operating system and has plans to turn it into an open ecosystem that multiple players can tap into with APIs.
It's only been a year since OpenAI released ChatGPT, but it's impact on the world of tech will reverberate for years.
10 amazingly practical presents you can give Mom and/or Dad.
Looking to pick up some Christmas gifts on a budget? This list has everything from apparel to tech to car accessories to games and more, all under $50!
Natochenny says getting the role of Ash gave her a "real sense of responsibility" to encourage young viewers to "be the very best like no one ever was."
With CFP implications on the line, the SEC championship could hold more significance than any conference title game in recent years.
As Tiger Woods returns to professional golf, are victories ahead? Or will he have a more subtle impact on the game?