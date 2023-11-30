News Channel 8 on The CW Tampa Bay
Amazon's new packaging robot will improve its warehouses' efficiency while contributing to its sustainability effort.
The Magic really did that.
With CFP implications on the line, the SEC championship could hold more significance than any conference title game in recent years.
Hamas released 16 hostages, including one American, late Wednesday. Israel is set to free 30 Palestinians in return on the final day of a six-day truce between the warring sides, though talks are reportedly underway to extend it. Eight Americans are still being held in Gaza, here's what we know about them.
It's your last chance for Cyber Monday savings on gifts for all the gadget geeks and smart home enthusiasts in your life.
Last year's College Football Playoff selection was relatively straightforward. This year might be chaos.
JPMorgan believes the calls for a consumer slowdown will come to fruition in 2024 and halt the current stock market rally.
GameStop stock is skyrocketing a week before the company is scheduled to report earnings.
The injury to the All-Pro running back is a blow to a Colts team fighting for a playoff berth.
Unity Software is eliminating 3.8 percent of its global workforce and terminating an agreement with VFX company Weta as part of a 'reset.'
This was the kind of effort normally seen from veteran-laden teams this time of year, not a group of mostly freshman learning to play together.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Grambling State went 8-14 in Jackson's time with the team
This top-rated 'old school' layer is keeping legions of fans comfy day in and day out.
Cyber Week — the five-day period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday — brought a windfall of $38 billion.
Get superior sound at an incredible discount — perfect for home entertaining.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
You don't want to miss these markdowns.
There are a pair of players rostered in under 50% of fantasy leagues who are looking like must-starts moving forward.
The Chiefs appeared to be in trouble early Sunday before pressing the throttle against the Raiders.