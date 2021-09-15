News conference to highlight arrest of Gangster Disciple

Sep. 15—The recent arrest of a gang member whose Manchester apartment yielded a trove of four guns and two pounds of hard drugs will be highlighted by Manchester police and federal law enforcement when they hold a rare news conference on Wednesday.

Sources confirmed that the Sept. 1 Manchester arrest of Michael "Deuce" Francis, 34 — a member of the Gangster Disciples street gang — is one of several cases to be mentioned at the press conference.

The case against Francis is spelled out in filings in U.S. District Court, where he faces a charge of firearm possession by a prohibited person.

According to an FBI affidavit connected to the case, Francis has a record that includes first-degree assault, weapons possession, theft, drug crimes and delivering contraband to prison.

Following his arrest on the West Side on a weapons possession charge, authorities obtained a warrant and searched his apartment, where they found four firearms, including a stolen Makarov 9mm pistol, a .40-caliber Springfield Armory pistol with a 16-round magazine, a SIG Sauer 9mm pistol with a 15-round magazine and a stolen Glock .40-caliber pistol.

The search also uncovered a bag with 248 grams of fentanyl, a bag with 28 grams of crack cocaine and two baggies with 450 grams of methamphetamine between them.

Together, the drugs add up to a little more than two pounds.

"I will only say that all the allegations against Mr. Francis are mere allegations that have not been tested in court," said his federal public defender, Behzad Mirhashem.

Prosecutors have not handed over material such as police reports, so he is in no position to comment, he said.

The FBI identifies Francis as a documented member of the Gangster Disciples street gang.

In 2009, the Gangster Disciples was a gang of mostly African Americans with roots in the south side of Chicago, according to a 2009 online threat assessment by the FBI.

Since then, the gang has become more diverse. Francis is White, for example. And in 2018, Gangster Disciples member Paul Dimick pleaded guilty to the murder of fellow gang member Justin Lee in Manchester. Both are White.

According to a statement issued by acting U.S. Attorney John Farley, the 2 p.m. news conference will highlight efforts by Manchester police and federal law enforcement to reduce violent crime.

That includes a significant indictment and other "notable arrests."