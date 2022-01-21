News conference scheduled for update on attack of Colleyville synagogue

Federal and local authorities have scheduled a news conference Friday afternoon to provide an update on the Saturday hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel that left one man dead.

Malik Faisal Akram, who took four hostages, including Rabbi Charlie Cyrtron-Walker, died from multiple gunshot wounds after the hostages managed to escape.

Akram, a 44-year-old British national, died about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. His death was ruled a homicide, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office medical examiner.

Akram was killed after a nearly 11-hour standoff inside Congregation Beth Israel.

The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Colleyville Center, 5301 Riverwalk Drive, in Colleyville.

Matthew DeSarno, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Dallas Field Office, Colleyville Police Chief Michael C. Miller and Cyrton-Walker will hold the news conference.